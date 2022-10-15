Trending

Both Kim Kardashian And Kanye West Go Up Solo To North West's Basketball Game

Oct 15, 2022 5:07 PM
Credit: pagesix

Although Kim Kardashian and her ex-husband Kanye West have not been on good terms as of late, the two were both present at the basketball game their daughter North participated in on Friday, even though they came to the venue individually.

According to TMZ, Both Kim Kardashian And Kanye West Go Up Solo To North West's Basketball Game. Kardashian arrived at the game with her oldest child, North, nine years old, and her three other children, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3.

West, on the other hand, presented himself by himself. According to sources cited by Page Six, Due of West's latest scandals, he and Kardashian haven't communicated in weeks. the two have not been in contact since the "White Live Matters" shirt prank carried out by the Yeezus hitmaker in Paris, his subsequent appearance with Tucker Carlson, and his anti-Semitic outbursts.

According to Page Six, insiders close to the case report that the mogul of Skims is so fed up with West's actions that she no longer discusses their children's schedules directly with him. Instead, she does so through a third party.

A source told Page Six that they had not spoken to one another in several weeks and that all communication over their children's schedules is now organized through assistants.

Friday marked only the second occasion recently that the two have been spotted together at one of North's events. Earlier this week, the reality television star and the rapper were seen together at one of North's basketball games.

A fellow celebrity, Nick Cannon, was observed hugging Kanye West just before West entered the game. West, 45, and Cannon, 43, were seen hugging before tipoff of West's daughter's basketball game.

According to TMZ, he left before the conclusion of North's game, while Kardashian remained with all four of their children the entire time.

