Blake Lively, in a mini flying dress, inspires layered outfits for walks in the summer city

The actress shows how to combine a romantic silhouette and sports shoes.

The 34-year-old wife of Ryan Reynolds never ceases to amaze the public and reporters with her chiseled figure and inspiring sense of style.

Manhattan resident Blake Lively was spotted on her way to a beauty salon in an outfit that would have looked no less advantageous on a resort boardwalk.

The movie star and mother-of-three put together a casual white ensemble perfect for a comfortable stroll in the June sun: a short cotton dress with a plunging neckline and lace trim at the hem, a white unlined elongated cardigan, Nike sneakers worn over white socks, and sunglasses. With round glasses.

Truth be told, we expected a more daring and more stunning beauty from Black Lively for the Costume Institute Ball. But the star of the films "The Shallows" and "A Simple Fever" and the host of the Met Gala 2022 event chose the most familiar peach pink make-up and simple style for the event, but it did not make her look less luxurious.

Just a few weeks ago, Blake was with her husband Ryan when he cheered on his new British football team, Wrexham, in the trophy final at Wembley Stadium in London.

Ryan bought a football club last season with co-star Rob McElhenney.

The Gossip Girl alum and Deadpool star will celebrate their tenth wedding anniversary this September.

They met in early 2010 while working on the movie Green Lantern and started dating in October 2011.

Remember that the movie "A Simple Favor" "was released in 2018.

This is an adaptation of Darcy Bell's 2017 book of the same name. With a budget of $ 20 million, the film grossed over $ 97 million worldwide. As Paul Fig points out, the success of this film is that it manages to show the audience through a very beautiful picture that appearance can be deceptive.