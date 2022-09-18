Blake Lively Bares Her Baby Bump To Avoid Photographers

Blake Lively posted some adorable pregnancy candids to Instagram and addressed the photographers who have been following her around for photo ops since she first showed off her baby belly on Thursday.

The Gossip Girl star, who is 35 years old, captioned a photo of herself pregnant with the message, "Here are images of me in real life in the hopes that the eleven guys waiting outside my home for a sighting will leave me alone." What you're doing scares me and my kids to death.

All of you who continue to unfollow accounts and media outlets that regularly post images of children, have my undying gratitude and admiration. Defeating them is entirely within your power. Additionally, we appreciate the media's No Kids Policy. Having each and every one of you here makes a world of a difference. All my love! Xxb, To give it some zest.

She posted pictures of herself having fun with loved ones, including a few of her pregnant belly in a red one-piece swimsuit beside her husband Ryan Reynolds. The 45-year-old Canadian actor posed in a Deadpool costume for another snap.

Baby-to-be Lively was also seen in images with her sister Robyn and their mutual friend Taylor Swift. Thursday, at the 10th annual Forbes Power Women's Summit, Lively debuted her baby bump on the red carpet, announcing her pregnancy with baby number four.

As PEOPLE reports, even her close circle of friends was caught off guard by the revelation. The news of her second pregnancy came as a shock to everyone, including her close friends, the insider claimed. Her silence was deafening.

James, 7, Inez, 5, and Betty, 2, are the children of Lively and Reynolds, who wed in 2012.

A second source told PEOPLE that Lively aspires to be a "traditional" mother by working when the kids are in school or asleep.