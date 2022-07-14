Black Panther Star Daniel Kaluuya Will Not Return For The Film's Sequel

Black Panther was one of the most successful Marvel movies of all time and ever since its release and the appearance of Black Panther cast in other Marvel titles such as Avenger Infinity War and Endgame, people were excited to see the world of Black Panther grow in future projects. However, since the incredibly saddening death of Chadwick Boseman, the actor who played the titular character in the movie, the future of the Black Panther franchise has been uncertain.

After much wait, some details are finally coming through about the sequel to the Black Panther film, even though the actual plot of the film is completely unknown. It has been revealed that actor Daniel Kaluuya, who played the role of W’Kabi in the first Black Panther film, will not be returning for the sequel due to some scheduling conflicts between the Black Panther project, and Jordan Peele's upcoming film titled "Nope."

Kaluuya's character was the best friend of Chadwick's character in the first movie, and turned over to the bad side in the second half of the film but eventually gave in at the climax. While he was an important character in the first film, it is hard to say whether his absence will have any major effect on the plot of the sequel.

Actors which are confirmed to return in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever include: Danai Gurira, Lupita Nyong’o, Letitia Wright, Martin Freeman, Angela Bassett, and Winston Duke.

How the movie will tackle the absence of Chadwick Boseman, no one knows but Marvel Head Kevin Feige has made it clear that they are trying to move forward in a direction that is respectful to Chadwick's legacy and pays the actor and the character he played, due respect. Kevin Feige's exact quote is as follows:

"It’s clearly very emotional without Chad, but everyone is also very excited to bring the world of Wakanda back to the public and back to the fans. We’re going to do it in a way that would make Chad proud."

There is no exact release date available for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, however, the production for the film has wrapped.