Black Cropped Tracksuit-Clad Dua Lipa Shows Her Abs During The London Premiere Of Her New PUMA Line

Collaborations between well-known sports businesses and Hollywood celebrities are becoming more common. For instance, Beyonce works with Adidas, Cardi B with Reebok, and Dua Lipa with Puma to create clothing.

The rave scene was the focus of the artist and brand Flutur's second collaborative collection. When Dua uploaded a fresh photo to her blog, she mentioned the much-anticipated drop.

The singer strikes a stance on it while wearing a cropped jacket, silver jewelry, and a black, form-fitting tracksuit. The famous person inscribed "Crazy love" on the frame.

The scene highlighted Lipa's flawless physique by showing off her abs. Noting that this design is perfect for anyone who is sick of being big and desires to appear seductive even when wearing a tracksuit.

Tracksuits, miniskirts, dresses, striped t-shirts, and printed shorts are part of the capsule collection. Orange, neon pink, purple, blue, and black hues display clothing.

After performing at the Roskilde Festival in Denmark on June 30, the Grammy winner has been taking a vacation from her The Future Nostalgia Tour.

Before traveling to South America, she is slated to perform later this month in Canada's Montreal and Ontario.

Additionally, the British-born artist is presently being hit with a lawsuit.

Photographer Robert Barbera makes the assertion. He contends that the singer of One Kiss published images he took in 2019 on social media without his consent, making it difficult for him to profit from the images.

In a previous post, Ivy Park, a Beyoncé brand, recently made it public that it is getting ready to unveil its sixth collaborative line with Adidas.

Fans were already anticipating the release of the new collaboration known as Ivytopia. Still, marketers stoked the flames even further by releasing new images of Irina Shayk sporting items from the line.

The supermodel donned some rather provocative costumes for the new ad. Irina stands in an acid yellow bikini, kimono, and matching sandals in one of the pictures. In another, she displays an amazing form in a blue swimsuit made of metallic fabric.