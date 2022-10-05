Blac Chyna Showed Off Her Shaven Head In An Instagram Post And Fans Can’t Believe Their Eyes

Stars are always up for the latest trends and fashions. The world of entertainment is advanced by the different styles and ways that celebrities present themselves. However, even with certain trends already happening, celebrities also start multiple trends and look amazing while they do it.

Blac Chyna has brought up a new trend by shaving her head as shown in a recent Instagram post. The star now has a blonde-shaven head that she plans on rocking for the entire world to see. The post had a reel of Blac Chyna showing off her new hairdo and she looked gorgeous.

The caption of the post read, “Anyone can be confident with a full head of hair. But a confident bald woman – there’s your diamond in the rough [trophy emoji]” Her video also had the audio of the famous rapper Sukihana explaining why those that shaved their head were extremely powerful.

While the post was just to introduce her new look to the public, the video itself became viral on the internet. Many of her loyal fans were shocked to see that she no longer had her hair. However, most of the comments on the post were positive, telling Blac that she looked amazing and that the hairstyle suited her.

The fans were even more surprised as it is known that Blac Chyna enjoys expressing herself through her hairstyles. However, many fans believed that her new look suited her and that she looked stunning. The general belief was that the change had been great for Blac Chyna.

Blac Chyna has also been under the spotlight due to her recent defamation lawsuit against the Kardashian-Jenner family. She has unfortunately not gotten the case in her favor as the jury denied her claims of the family trying to ruin her career and life.

However, despite the negative attention because of the lawsuit, Blac Chyna is still one of the most popular celebrities on the internet right now. She seems to have gained the appreciation of millions of people around the world who have been applauding her for going out of her comfort zone and trying something new.