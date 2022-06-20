It's been just revealed that Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian settled their case. Check out the latest reports below.

The Shade Room notes this: '#TSRUpdatez: According to @rollingstone senior reporter #NancyDillon, #BlacChyna and #RobertKardashian are all squared away! Just as the trial for their revenge porn case was set to begin, the formerly engaged couple has reportedly settled outside of court. No word on the conditions of the settlement.'

Someone said: 'Good they have a child to raise. Move on,' and a commenter posted this: 'She should have never settled. What he did was heinous! Instead she should have dropped the other case. This case deserved to go to court.'

One other follower said: 'we wanna know how much he had to pay her. I’m here for it.'

Someone else posted this: 'Okay I'm silly for asking this but I actually want to know. Does revenge porn have anything to do with porn or its just a phrase or something.'

A follower said: 'Let be clear she only got w. Rob to get back at Tyga for leaving her for Kylie.'

Rob Kardashian had some important data about Blac Chyna and he made sure to address it online. Check out the latest reports here.

'It looks like Rob Kardashian is not trying to face Blac Chyna in court once again as the date for their revenge porn case quickly approaches. He claims to have struck a deal with Chyna, but now she is reportedly trying to back out, and Rob is asking a judge to have her hold up her end of their deal,' The Shade Room said.

Advertisement

TSR continued and said: 'According to documents obtained by @tmz_tv, Rob's attorneys say that he was able to make a deal with Chyna where she allegedly agreed to drop her lawsuit against him if he helped her get dropped from a lawsuit involving her ex #PilotJones. In that separate lawsuit Jones filed against both Rob and Chyna, he claims they exposed his sexuality, exposing him to public threats.'