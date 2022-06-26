Billie Eilish admits she used a doppelgänger at Coachella

Doubles in the music industry are not new for a long time because celebrities sometimes take advantage of their opportunities.

But even in such a situation, Billie Eilish can surprise her fans. During a performance at the Coachella music festival, a completely different person performed several songs instead of the singer.

At just 20 years old, Eilish Coachella was the youngest artist to make headlines.

"At the beginning of Coachella, I had an understudy, one of my dancers for the show. So I dressed her up in the look I wore on stage before.

We also had a black wig, a mask, and sunglasses, and she put on my shoes and my socks," admitted Billy Matt Wilkinson in an interview for Apple Music 1.

Fake Eilish replaced the artist on two songs, but the star herself sang somewhere nearby. It's funny, but the fans did not suspect the substitution, and Billy's prank was definitely a success!

In a previous post, On April 16, 20-year-old Billie Eilish left as the youngest headliner at the Coachella Music Festival in history.

And let's just say he did it that way! Appearing on a dark stage wearing an oversized decorative B James down jacket, the pop star happily dropped it on the floor during his opening number, Bury a Friend.

Underneath the outer garment, she hid a classic look in the spirit of the millions of idols - she chose a large sand-colored T-shirt painted with unusual graffiti.

Billie chose to pair it with similar motorcycle shorts, lots of silver chains, cute ponytails, and sports gloves.

The final finishing touch, reflecting the singer's distinctive style, was Nike's knee pads and shoes, which will certainly not hurt during the grand show.

Advertisement

And although the artist himself has recently announced the release of a new author's Air Force 1 shoe model,