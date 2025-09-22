Big Boi Reveals His 30 Year No Beef Or Pork Diet And The Internet Has Thoughts

X/@BigBoi

Recently, Big Boi of OutKast gave a highly personal reveal of what he eats, and that immediately took the Internet by storm with thousands churning out responses. The rapper lamented in the online realm that he has been out of eat beef or pork for over 30 years and mostly subsisted on seafood, chicken, and turkey. The statement was made in exchange for an upload of the brother grilling lobster for his niece’s birthday (whimsically referred to by him as “Lucious Lobster”).

The clip shows an almost candid wash of family time. Big Boi could be heard talking about how it is a rare endangered birthday as he worked the grill. The bombshell regarding his dietary choice was dropped: “I don’t eat beef or pork. I haven’t been for 35 years. Look at my skin.” While loving vibes would be felt, he was making this dinner by dipping the lobster tails into sizzling garlic butter.

Some commenters wished the niece happy birthday and complimented the food, while most of the discussion quickly switched gears to discuss the validity of Big Boi’s choice of lifestyle. The main contentious points that surfaced were about Big Boi not eating red meat yet having the seafood-lobster-thereabouts and shrimp.

One user pointed, in jest, to the irony of the statement, saying, “Mf literally grilling sea roaches lmfao.” Several others questioned the logic behind this health claim while casting doubt on it. Another one read, “Not eating beef but thinking choosing sea cockroaches is healthier is crazy work,” thus highlighting the widely held stereotype of crustaceans as bottom feeders.

When the debate got a little more focused in responses, someone started directly disputing the health argument with, “Question but are you healthy though?? Bp? dM2? HLD? Because what i am finding out vegans are dying faster than meat eaters.” This opened up a smaller yet very educational discussion around the pros and cons of different proteins, with one stating, “Chicken has more carcinogens than beef. Give up all the meat and stick to seafood (Minus tilapia).”

Alas, while the kitchen-stadiums and food line critique proceeds, some defend him or are telling. “Haven’t had pork in over 35 years, myself. Been vegan for 5. There’s a good reason why I was Pescatarian for 2 years before… it was hardest to give up seafood! I do appreciate looks and smells, and that there, looks FIYAH! 🔥 Boi stop!” A comment-respondent said, “I’m working my way towards 10.”

Haven’t eaten beef or pork in over 30 years…. Only seafood …chicken..and Turkey…. That’s why it’s Lucious Lobster on the grill pic.twitter.com/4Jm2oiSzf1 — Big Boi (@BigBoi) September 21, 2025

Not everybody was into arguing, though. Some were about the celebration. “Let me see her picture Happy Birthday niece,” said one, while another chimed in, “Ima need 2 of those. 👀❤️,” in reference to the fabulous-looking final product. And one eagle-eyed fan offered a helpful tip amidst all the noise: “Damn unk clean the mf grill tho 😂.”

This very conversation turned into an amazing small world of how people relate with celebrity lifestyles. What started as a small post about family and eating somehow tore open a huge public forum filled with discussion about nutrition, personal choices, and marine biology. I mean, how do you make an almost 35-year-old personal diet the talk of the town on the day that a music icon chooses to put some protein down on the grill? Tellingly, the fact that dietary choices are highly personal became immensely public, especially for someone on a huge platform like Big Boi. This was supposed to be about family, a language comfortable enough for everyone. The post also made many think of his grandchild and Chris Brown’s daring aerial stunt.