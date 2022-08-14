Beyoncé's Renaissance Release Is Becoming More Covert

In a teaser, she published on Friday for her upcoming "I'm That Girl" video, the 40-year-old, 28-time Grammy Award winner offered audiences a very brief taste of many wacky music video styles for her seventh studio album.

In the teaser, she walks into a bar wearing a structured mirrored bodysuit, a mirrored corset, and a black minidress before tossing her hair on the bar while a horse is standing next to her.

The 0:38 mark is an eye movement montage of several wild expressions as she displays a variety of themes for the next visual album.

In one appearance, Bey resembles a disco ball, wearing a mirror cowboy hat and corresponding cat-eye sunglasses. In another, she sports a green net ski mask. In a third, she sports a goddess-like gold leaf halo and complementary lipstick.

Additionally, she becomes Cruella De Vil in a broad black hat with light shining through round slits and sparkles in a full face of glittering silver paint while wearing a mirrored helmet with faces molded all over.

She glances over a set of black and white cat-eye sunglasses from behind the red driving wheel in another shot that seems to suggest what supporters believe will be a "Telephone" prequel.

Beyoncé unveiled the video for "Break My Soul," the song's lead song, this month, but her team had earlier declared the decision to delay the release of a full album for Renaissance to be a "culture-shifting move."

They stated in a press statement that they "decided to perform without images allowing fans the ability to be infinite in their vast listening journey" as the creator of the visual album format and the foremost visual artist.

"This is an opportunity to listen once more rather than watch while savoring each exquisite detail of the flawless production. Beyoncé hasn't released a solo album in six years; Renaissance is the first of a three-part project.