Beyoncé has released the incendiary single Break My Soul from the new album, which has been waiting for six years

The seventh disc of the pop diva called Renaissance comes out at the end of July.

Beyoncé's "Renaissance" era has officially begun with the presentation of the first single from the new record, which appeared on streaming platforms a few hours earlier than promised, which made fans incredibly happy.

The dance composition features bouncy house rhythms and features Robin Stone's (Robin S.) hit Show Me Love and Big Freedia's Explode.

Break My Soul is the first single from the 40-year-old star's seventh studio album, which will be released on July 29 under the title "Renaissance."

As the press release promises, Renaissance will consist of 16 tracks and several parts, and the "first act" will be presented at the end of July.

The titles of all the tracks have not yet been disclosed; it is only known that the songs will be inspired by American music of the 20th century and, judging by the laconic release, the disc may become Beyoncé's "most ambitious" musical project.

Famous music producers Tricky Stewart and The-Dream, who have already worked together with the pop diva on the hit Single Ladies, participated in the recording of the incendiary melody Break My Soul, which will be the sixth in the list of compositions of the new disc. Beyoncé's husband, Jay-Z, is listed on the cover of the single as one of the co-writers.

Renaissance is Beyoncé's first solo album since the release of Lemonade in April 2016. The singer had other projects, of course, including the single Black Parade, which she released in June 2020 and won her another Grammy for Best R&B Performance.

With this win, she became the most-winning performer in Grammy history. The song also reflects on his self-discovery, which he said, "Looking for something that lives inside me."

