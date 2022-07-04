Beyoncé declassified the cover of her Renaissance album

Pop star Beyonce has finally shared the official cover art for her long-awaited seventh studio album, Renaissance, which is slated for a July 29 release.

Of course, after six years of silence, you need to "go on air" again loudly, and this beauty certainly knows what to do.

For the main photo of the new record, she saddled a holographic horse and dressed in bionic jewelry that did not hide a single curve of her figure.

Beyoncé completed her look with long, wavy locks in the style of the 70s, bright lipstick, and sultry eye makeup.

The album cover was released after B shared her first single from the release last week, a track titled Break My Soul featuring New Orleans rapper Big Freedia.

As they say, the video for the track will be released in the coming days. Beyoncé also addressed fans with a lengthy post which is rare for a singer about what the upcoming project represents for her on a personal level:

"The creation of this album gave me the opportunity to dream and find salvation in a terrible time for the world. It allowed me to feel free and adventurous when little else was moving," she wrote. "My intention was to create a safe place without judgment.

A place free from perfectionism and excessive introspection. A place where you can scream, relax, and feel free.

It was a wonderful exploratory journey. I hope you find joy in this music. I hope it inspires you to get excited. Ha! And feel as unique, strong, and sexy as you are.

In a previous post, After a six-year musical break, Beyonce is ready to show everyone who is the queen of the modern industry here.

On the cover of Vogue, the star appeared in a gold space dress with a pending collar and was literally on a horse, sitting on a horse is an incredible headdress.