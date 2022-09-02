Beyoncé and Jay-Z Send Flowers To Nicki Minaj To Congratulate Her For Her Vanguard Award

Nicki Minaj recently won the MTV VMA Vanguard award. The award is a highly prestigious honor that has only been granted to a limited number of artists over the years. The names on the list of artists to receive the Vanguard award are, David Bowie, the Beatles, Tom Petty, Madonna, Janet Jackson, Britney Spears, Beyoncé, Rihanna, and Pink. Not a bad list to add your name to.

One of the previous winners of the award, Beyoncé and her husband, Hip Hop legend Jay- Z recently congratulated Nicki Minaj on winning the award by sending her a beautiful bouquet of flowers with a note that said, "Congrats on your beautiful award. Sending you all of our love. Hov and B Holla."

Nicki posted a picture of the bouquet on her Instagram thanking the two artists. Beyoncé was among the artists that Nicki listed in her acceptance speech when she was talking about the artists that inspired her.

“Thank you to all the people who inspired me, and who I think inspired my flow. The people who gave me huge opportunities that I’ll never forget. Kanye West, Beyoncé, Madonna, Mariah Carey, Eminem, Britney Spears, Rihanna,” said Nicki during her acceptance speech.

Nicki also decided to use her acceptance speech to spread awareness about mental health problems. The artist pointed out that mental health can be a real problem even for celebrities and famous people who seem to have everything in their lives. Nicki talked about the subject by keeping in mind other artists who had struggled with mental health issues. She stated it in the following words:

“I wish that Whitney Houston and Michael Jackson were here. I wish people understood what they were going through. I wish people took mental health seriously, even for those who seem to have perfect lives.”

Nicki first began her career way back in 2004 and gradually only became bigger and better. Nicki is one of the biggest hip hop stars in the industry today.