Bethenny Frankel Reveals Her Bizarre Morning Coffee Recipe With Mushrooms

A very unorthodox morning ritual and an even more unusual coffee recipe were revealed by Bethenny Frankel. A constitutional collusion of sorts between “functional mushroom coffee” and colostrum stirred a social media storm. Suggestive of the burgeoning scene of alternative health drinks, this post throws up several questions with regard to its ingredients and the disclosure of these ingredients.

Never one to shy away from endorsing a controversial health trend, Bethenny Frankel’s latest Instagram exploit was no exception. The video is now full with complementary views and discussions as Frankel energetically shared her newest morning coffee ritual: far from a regular cup.

“The insane. It is the game changer,” she exclaimed. “I’m going to make you a functional mushroom coffee that is going to change your coffee game.”

The recipe is… specific. After that, she’s done with the colostrum; termed it her functional daily coffee. Then she takes a tablespoon of what she called” mushroom coffee,” claiming it to have thiamine, mushrooms, and other extras for clear thoughts, focus, energy, and good health. They mix all this up with water, a little bit of sweetener, and some milk creamer. She then proceeded to freak out about how good it tasted, “It is the game changer of the universe. It is so good.”

The caption simply read, “My new morning ritual 🍄,” alongside the hashtags #mushroomcoffee, and #morningroutine. Although Frankel insinuated that this was some sort of groundbreaking discovery, the comment section was quick to serve with counterarguments, questions, and general confusion.

The most heated debates started with taste. One Instagram user simply voiced the question that monster was on everybody’s mind: “Does mushroom coffee taste like coffee? …because I hate coffee but I love mushrooms! 😆🤷‍♀️” The replies were all over the place, some saying it tastes like coffee while others said worst. “Usually tastes like dirt,” another one responded.

Others were just against the idea. Some claim that they simply just could not like it. “I wish I liked it…. I couldn’t choke it down. 😢” was one follower’s reaction. Another disapproved after reacting badly to one of the better-known brands: “I bought Ryze. Love the taste however it made me extremely bloated. So much I had to stop. It was insane.”

However, the harshest critiques centered on Frankel’s decision to use colostrum-the nutrient-rich first milk mammals secrete after giving birth. A few were shocked, both ethically and to the health side. “Colostrum! The milk produced by a cow that just gave birth, essential to calf to build up their immune system!” gave one user’s take. “Humans don’t need that! I don’t know what or who thought this was a good idea.”

Another user wanted to question the sourcing, stating: “Reputable sources collect only the surplus colostrum after the newborn calf has received its necessary share… Not sure why humans have decided they need this??”

One running theme through all the outrage was: Providing a lack of details gave rise to much of the anger. Frankel never even announced the brand of mushroom coffee she was using, which raised much questioning. “So why aren’t you putting the name of the coffee that you’re using?” asked one user. A second person said, “Why don’t you say which coffee? I’ve tried 3 or 4 brands and they were awful… Would love to find a good one.”

That segment had people supporting one another. “You literally just made my exact coffee 🙌 the tj oat milk creamer is 🤌🏼,” one commenter added, suggesting some fans might be making this for themselves already. Other fans wasted no time suggesting brands, with some saying: “Everyday Dose is my go to!” and “If you’re diving into the mushroom coffee world I suggest getting Gano.”

Yet the pricing of these specialty items was another sore point. “Let’s talk about cost, it’s ridiculous. I tried Dose once, I’m not spending that kind of $$$,” added one person, pointing out what has become the financial barrier of entry for this wellness trend.

The mushroom coffee act may well be the most glaring example of one for-profit endorsement Frankel’s formidable persuasion power affords the wellness circuit. While she calls it a “game changer,” this direct response from her audience proved to be a microcosm for much bigger discourse concerning functional foods: genuine curiosity, heavy skepticism, and, the formerly unasked question, is this one really worth all the hype or is that too much to ask? Her approach to food is often discussed, including her take on Florida chicken salad and her caviar and tuna creation. She has also shared her thoughts on protein bars and even weighed in on the discourse surrounding North West’s style.