Bethenny Frankel Declares Her New Supermodel Snack A Perfect 10

Bethenny Frankel has pirouetted into the scene with the highest ranking: her newfound favorite supermodel snack. The exish Real Housewife unleashed utter bedlam among fans through her Instagram depiction of the newest concoction, a fairly straightforward, yet allegedly revolutionary snack combo. With the unlimited energy from Frankel, the craving has gone viral across her legions of followers with innumerable posts asking for directions.

In the Instagram video, it was pretty much impossible for her not to be animated about this unexpected winner. “This is one of the most favorite supermallows next ever made,” she proclaims with that trademark Bethenny flair. “How’s that? Like it came from behind like a dark horse.”

She explained that they had “the crispiest, most gorgeous seeded cracker” with what she claimed may be “the best pickled onions in the whole wide world.” “Sometimes you just land it,” she went on. “Just land it, and it’s insane. This is going to be on the list. This goes on the Supermodel Snack list; facts.”

Meanwhile, the discovery came at a time when Frankel was returning working out, “Today I started walking on the beach again today,” she mentioned. “I broke the seal this morning, animal, and now I am back because I have a Supermodel story coming up, and I need to be back in the game. So we’re on the journey again together.”

The caption reads: “This is truly INSANE. 10/10. No notes.” (This is a compliment of the highest order considering her extremely discerning palate and the Skinnygirl seal of approval.)

Instant gratification overwhelmed her audience, some of whom even declared that Frankel needed to compile these foodie finds into a book. Val_viviano pleaded, “skinny girl supermodel snack book, please ……please! 📕 just sayin,” which garnered loads of support in the follow-up comments.

The pickled onions piqued many a curious mind. Ari937312 said, “I recently discovered those Cleveland pickled onions and I am obsessed I was eating them with every meal!” while luxuriousroxy remarked, “I eat those pickled onions on everything….it’s getting obsessive for me lol.”

Further on, janelee360 gave what may be the most useful contribution ever: a recipe. “I make pickled onions. Soooo easy. Slice thin red onion. Add to a jar half white vinegar, a bit of salt, a teaspoon red wine vinegar and the rest with warm water. Let sit overnight. That’s it.” The recipe garnered a flood of grateful responses from those eager to give making the pickled onions a try.

Back to snack talk; it was groaning with comments about Frankel’s clothes. Even while putting food on the line, Bethenny style was still part of the conversation, as momz_and_mooch said, “😂😂😂 the damn sweater is amazing.”

Very quickly, the putative ultimate snack fairly well took over the conversation about pickled onions and crackers: “Okay but what are you spreading don’t gatekeep my guy!!” cried jaydedonovan, while lady_lin_59 simply queried, “What is the cracker and the protein?”.

This very simple snack has therefore turned back into some major content, thanks to Frankel: it just goes to prove that they really did wield influence in food and wellness even before this. Whether the Supermodel Snack book will go forward or not remains to be seen-there have been convincing discussions about pickled onions and seeded crackers since then-along with plenty of walks on the beach.

Indicating that her path back to supermodel back looks promising indeed and if this snack is anything to go by, she’s surely going to keep it real with that realness that made her a household name: Ten all the way-No notes necessary. Her recent caviar and tuna creation was another hit, and her protein bar reviews are legendary. She also gave a Florida chicken salad a 9.5 out of 10 and has even defended North West’s style against critics.