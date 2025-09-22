X/@bennyjohnson

A fiery eruption of theology and politics brewed after Johnson celebrated the late counterpart in those terms amidst mourners. A group of conservatives gathered around the coffin of Charlie Kirk in an elegiac and mournful atmosphere. “Rulers wield the sword for the protection of good men and for the terror of evil men,” Johnson said, quoting Romans, before great-great-grandly thanking the Trump administration in the name of carrying out “that godly mission.”

In a very brief time, Johnson’s speech was uploaded and violently shared on the Internet, splitting public reactions aimed at the very question of how religion can interface with politics.

Some viewers remain greatly comforted by Johnson’s words. One commentator standing out among brief comments said, “You honored Charlie. You empowered us. Thank you for your words.” Another had these words to say: “You did a beautiful job Benny. Thank you for sharing the truth of God’s Word!!!” These people felt that the eulogy was the perfect homage to Kirk’s faith-based worldview in his own terms.

But others were critical of the theology and the timing for it. One individual hastily retaliated, using biblical references of their own, citing Luke 16:10-13 as an indictment: “The person who is trustworthy in very small matters is also trustworthy in great ones… No servant can serve two masters.” The meaning behind this was rather clear-there are people who feel Johnson was mixing legitimate spiritual and political authority in ways that compromised both.

Another detractor was much more blatant: “Johnson comes across about as sincerely as Jimmy Swaggart confessing his lust to Jesus with phony tears intact. The plagiarist who celebrated the opening of the concentration camp and the fate of the detainees.. You’re all phony hypocrites.” This was an uncharitable reference to controversies involving Johnson in the past, and the statement cast doubt upon the sincerity of the entire act.

Others started to voice irritation about the tone, even from some who were inclined toward Kirk’s heritage: “My humble opinion: Benny is potentially the best to step up in Charlie’s place. But he has to turn down the theatrics, turn up the seriousness.” This suggested that while Johnson might be a natural successor to Kirk’s influence, his mode of delivery may have to be refined.

The very thing that went on in the memorial itself became a point of contention. “I do understand that and that it would be faith-prominent because that’s who Charlie was. But it is not just a funeral, it is also a political rally and that side of things is where the religious fervor seems over the top,” expressed one user, capturing the fine line between honoring a man of faith and maintaining appropriate boundaries between religious observance and political messages.

Sometimes people can go on in emotion about what they believe to be the heart and soul of the matter. “All you doing is making money off a guy that was assassinated by a lunatic it’s not left or right like you keep saying,” one accused of that tragedy being exploited for financial or political gain instead of genuine mourning-month.

Many conservatives felt that Johnson’s words quite sincerely spoke to their vision of America. “Yes. Good will prevail and are united against this evil agenda of the left now like never before,” another user commented in agreement with the eulogy.

The very fact that the response to Johnson’s eulogy came about demonstrates that faith, politics, and personal legacy are now ingrained in contemporary conservatism. Thousand Johnson, in honoring Charlie Kirk, did not merely remember his friend but discharged a portion of that void to articulate a vision of government submerging spiritual authority with political power-an exercise certain to continue to crystallize either allegiance or condemnation. The event also brought to mind California’s own struggles with public celebrations.

If one considers these words prophetical or problematic, it would undoubtedly posit that Johnson’s words at Kirk’s memorial struck a nerve for quite some distance beyond those actually present in the immediate arena; they are the reflections of larger debates about religion’s role, properly so, in public life, and about how we remember fallen soldiers of culture. The family, including his son Benny, must now navigate this legacy.