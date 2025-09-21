Ben Schwartz Reveals His Four Categories Of Songs From The Afterparty

Instagram/@rejectedjokes

Ben Schwartz found the most comical clip in the Apple TV+ series The Afterparty, explaining his character’s musical philosophy. The comic stated that all songs fall under the four broad categories his character Yasper likes to employ. And, with that, the post drowned beneath the outpouring of love for the cult show and Schwartz’s stellar performance.

A throwback scene for the fans: Ben Schwartz has a huge revelation to share about the Apple TV+ murder comedy The Afterparty. In the Instagram post, the actor shared a new clip where his character Yasper goes on to speak about his musical philosophy—how every song falls into just four categories. The clip sees Schwartz elaborately explaining it, evoking memories of the adored series from the fans.

The clip captures Yasper explaining his theory: First category: “I love you or I hate you, but I secretly love you.” Category two is “I’m so great or my hometown’s so great.” Category three is for issue songs: those “come on everybody, listen up” anthems sung by the likes of Bono or Macklemore. Category four? “How great is this party?”—a classic party anthem, which according to Yasper, he himself wrote.

Those feelings of nostalgia rolled in with much gratitude from those fans who just adored the show: “I LOVE THE AFTERPARTY SO MUCH!!!” wrote one user, while another admitted, “Holy moly I remember how much I loved this show lol.” The spirit flowed through the entire comment section.

Some reviews supported Schwartz’s musical performances in the series: “Love Yasper! Your songs are incredible in this show❤️,” said one fan; other fans said, “Yasper’s songs were THE BEST!!! 👏👏👏.” What a nice appeal those musical numbers had to every one!

One, though, looked to have surprised a little at the timing of the post: “the Afterparty post in 25′ omg!! 🔥🔥🔥🙌🙌,” given that it really came out way back in 2022. Another wise man captioned his comment as “HOW GREAT IS THIS PARTY???,” in direct reference to Yasper’s iconic catchphrase from the show.

Several comments stated together that Schwartz’s performance really stood out within an already good-quality cast. “Yasper is actually like top 10 characters ever,” wrote one admirer, while another stated, “Watched the whole series some months ago, you were a gem in it and the whole show was just such good fun.” The love for the character was undeniable.

The post also sparked some funny exchanges: “Which of these categories does ‘I cum blood’ by cannibal corpse fit into?” said one user, with fans engaging with Yasper’s musical taxonomy. Another simply said, “Yasper fucked me up for real. 😂”

Many comments expressed hope for a return with one saying: “I just rewatched The Afterparty, I need them to make a new season so bad 😔” Another optimistically suggested, “I was very sad with the ending because that meant no more you in season 2! But we all get that one shot twice, right? So maaaaaaybee!!!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ben Schwartz (@rejectedjokes)

The clip also invited some practical endorsements, with one commenter writing, “Excellent data for anyone wanting to become a pop songer”—although it is a little questionable whether Yasper’s philosophy should really be guiding hopeful musicians.

Schwartz’s post is a perfect reminder of just why the Afterparty attracted such a dedicated fanbase. The unique mixture of mystery-comedy with musical numbers—made all the more special by Schwartz’s personality-driven performance as Yasper—was something remarkably different that the fans surely still cherish years later. The positive air proves, in a way, that sometimes the party never ends; it just moves over to social media nostalgia. Fans of his hilarious unscripted moments were delighted by this post. This kind of improv chaos is what Schwartz is known for. It brings to mind the time he faked his way through a book club discussion. He always maintains that casual yet iconic New York vibe.