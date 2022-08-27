Ben Affleck's Fourth Child's Mother Jennifer Garner Is Ecstatic To Get Rid Of Him

Ben Affleck has received nothing but excessive praise from Jennifer Garner , her ex-husband.

Even though Affleck and the Hollywood All-American girl divorced in 2017 after 12 years of marriage, she has stood by his side for years.

In August 2018, she held an emergency to persuade him to seek alcoholism treatment and even drove him there.

Last Saturday, Affleck, 50, married Jennifer Lopez, 53, in a magnificent ceremony. Although Garner was not present, it doesn't mean she wasn't pleased with the outcome.

Given everything Garner has performed for her ex-husband, a person who is acquainted with both said, "I'm sure she's glad to get off of her fourth child." After his and Lopez's hasty chapel wedding in Las Vegas last month, their kids Violet, 16, Seraphina, 13, and Samuel, 10, were all there to see their dad say, "I do."

Page Six was informed by sources that it's unclear whether Garner was even welcomed. Just hours before J. Lo and Affleck's second wedding, the 50-year-old actress was spotted at Sam's Club in South Charleston, West Virginia, as happy as ever.

She was photographed posing for a picture with a fan while out with what seemed to be her father, William, and her businessman boyfriend, John Miller.

Additionally, a second Hollywood insider this week informed Page Six that the two ex-spouses will always be linked even though Affleck is no longer involved with Garner.

One insider remarked, "Jen has always addressed things the same, regardless of who Ben has been with. Of course, since they have children together, she would be responsible if he had another episode or fell off the wagon.

Jen is a terrific mother; she has mothered those kids, and it's lovely that she doesn't have to have a fourth child anymore, the insider who knew both Garner and Affleck said again.