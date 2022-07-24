Ben Affleck's Ex Gwyneth Paltrow Has Only Good Things To Say About His Marriage To Jennifer Lopez

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez 's romance is all anyone can talk about right now. Even one of Ben Affleck's Exes, Gwyneth Paltrow couldn't stay out of the conversation. Paltrow was conducting a Q and A session on her Instagram on July 22 when one of her fans asked her about her thoughts on the newly wedded couple and their rekindled romance. Paltrow had nothing but positivity to spread and replied saying, "Love!!! So romantic!!! Very happy for them."

Paltrow and Affleck dated for about 3 years from 1997 to 2000 and during the time that the relationship lasted, the two actors appeared in 2 movies together, including "Shakespeare in Love," and "Bounce," with the former earning Gwyneth Paltrow an Oscar for Best Actress in a Leading Role.

Paltrow hasn't had anything but sweet things to say bout the couple. On another occasion, Jennifer Lopez's stylist posted a picture of Jennifer and Ben on their Instagram and Paltrow commented underneath the picture saying, "Okay, this is cute."

It seems that while both Jennifer and Ben have their fair share of exes, neither of them has left anyone with many bitter feelings as Jennifer's ex, Alex Rodriguez has also often remembered Jennifer in fond words, praising the singer for her amazing work ethic.

"Here's what I will tell you about Jennifer, and I was telling some of my colleagues here the other day, she's the most talented human being I've ever been around," Said Rodriguez regarding Jennifer.

He further said, "Hardest worker. And I think she is the greatest live performer in the world today that's alive. Look, we had a great time. More importantly, we always put the kids front and center in everything we do."

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck rekindled their romance in 2021 after breaking up way back in 2004 and in a recent turn of events, the couple got married in the Little White Wedding Chapel in Las Vegas. Jennifer announced the wedding on July 17 via her newsletter to her fans. The two took a vacation to Paris with their kids following the adorable intimate wedding ceremony.