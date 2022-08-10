Ben Affleck And Jennifer Lopez Stop At Dunkin' For Coffee And Donuts

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez , who got married on July 16 in Las Vegas, were spotted packing on the PDA on Tuesday after stopping at a Dunkin' in Santa Monica, California.

Before splitting off to perform activities, the couples made the decision to have lunch at Huckleberry Café with their children. The actor's daughter Violet, 16, sought to get the actor's focus on the first trip as Lopez could be seen tenderly rubbing the actor's head.

Along with them were the singer's twins, Emme Maribel and Maximilian David, both 14 years old, and Ben Affleck's youngest child, Samuel, who is ten years old.

They stopped at Dunkin' after lunch to pick up a few snacks before parting ways. A green "Believe in Boston" T-shirt and blue jeans were worn by Affleck, 49. The actor, who has a history of liking Dunkin', might be carrying a bag of candy into the shop.

Lopez, on either hand, gets set for the workout in an all-black ensemble. The 53-year-old diva also clung to her own suitcase. Dubbed Bennifer, they started dating again in April 2021, not long after the singer broke up with her ex-fiance Alex Rodriguez.

After multiple memes featuring the "Batman" actor sipping coffee went viral, Dunkin' quickly became associated with the guy. Only one year into their relationship, the actor proposed again. Prior to becoming proposed in 2002, Lopez and Affleck called off their wedding.

At the time, the couple issued a statement in which they announced their decision to delay the wedding due to the "extreme attention from the media" around it. We knew something wasn't right when we found ourselves really considering hiring three distinct "decoy brides" at three different locales. In the end, the couple divorced in 2004.