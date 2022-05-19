Beloved Megan Fox showed a manicure for a $30,000 diamond. Rapper Machine Gun Kelly showed a manicure of a $30,000 diamond.

Beloved actress Megan Fox and rapper Machine Gun Kelly showed a manicure worth 30 thousand dollars. It is reported by Page Six Style.

It is noted that on Monday, May 16, the annual Billboard Music Awards 2022 took place in Las Vegas. It is known that 36-year-old model-actress Megan Fox and her boyfriend, 32-year-old musician Machine Gun Kelly were seen among the guests of the ceremony. Fox opted for an off-the-shoulder, cut-out black bodycon dress by London-based brand David Koma for the event, which she paired with high-cut crystal-embellished gloves. In turn, her chosen one put on a trouser suit by the Italian brand Dolce & Gabbana with spikes, as well as a turtleneck with a shiny appliqué.

In addition, the correspondents of the portal drew attention to the rapper's manicure. According to them, 880 diamonds with a total weight of 11.4 carats were used in work. This design was done by LA star artist Britney Boys. "It took more than ten hours to create a manicure. It was created specifically for the red carpet," the specialist explained in an interview with the publication.

At the same time, it is reported that these gems will be recycled and will be included in a limited series of rings. The money received through the sale of this jewelry will be donated to charitable foundations.

In April, it became known that Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly drank each other's blood after their engagement. "Don't think that we are some kind of crazy and drink each other's blood with glasses. We drank just a couple of drops for ritual purposes. I am drawn to the esoteric. I do tarot cards, astrology, practice meditation, and metaphysical practices. I perform different rituals on the full moon and new moon," said the 35-year-old movie star.