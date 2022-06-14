Bella Hadid showed a photo in a 'naked' Mugler dress with slits

25-year-old supermodel Bella Hadid posted a photo in a skimpy outfit. The catwalk star shared the picture with subscribers on social networks.

Bella Hadid posted a photo on her personal blog in which she appeared in a sensational dress from the French fashion house Mugler . With slits at the top and a translucent hem, it highlighted the supermodel's figure, partially exposing the décolleté, waist, and back.

Megan Fox and Gluk'oZa were also seen wearing this dress. The American actress wore it to the 2021 Billboard Music Awards, and the Russian singer wore it to the party preceding the ZHARA Music Awards 2021.

Mugler recently released a short film dedicated to the new spring/summer collection. The film stars Madonna's daughter Lourdes Leon, Amber Valletta, Shalom Harlow, and many other users of the brand.

Bella Hadid also appeared in the frame, bifurcating and posing simultaneously on the roof of the car and on the hood.

Earlier, It was reported that Milla Jovovich's eldest daughter, 14-year-old Ever Anderson, appeared on the cover of the independent New York Document Journal. The corresponding pictures appeared in the official account of the publication on social networks.

Ever Anderson posed for the cover of Document Journal. In the lens of fashion photographer Indigo Levin, the heiress of Milla Jovovich appeared in a short pink top with crystals from the Italian fashion house Miu Miu.

In 2016, Ever Anderson made her debut on the cover of the gloss, starring with her mother for a limited edition of Vs. Magazine.

Three years later, in 2019, she appeared on her first solo cover, becoming the main character of one issue of the American version of Jalouse magazine. Ever takes the first steps not only in the modeling business but also in the cinema.

In 2016, Resident Evil: The Final Chapter was released, in which she starred with her mother, and the film was directed by her father, Paul Anderson. Ever's next picture was the action movie Black Widow (2021), in which she played the heroine Scarlett Johansson in her youth.