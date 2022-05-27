Bella Hadid, in an open vintage Versace dress, appeared on the red carpet of Cannes

Bella Hadid walked the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival in a vintage Versace gown. This writes the Portuguese Vogue.

Bella Hadid attends the premiere screening of The Innocent, directed by Louis Garrel, at the 75th Cannes Film Festival. To enter the red carpet, the model chose a vintage dress by the Italian fashion house Versace, created by Gianni Versace for the spring-summer season in 1987.

Black bustier dress with a voluminous peplum from the waist to mid-thigh, Bella Hadid added large white gold earrings with a scattering of diamonds around the perimeter. The model collected her hair in a classic bun, and in makeup, she focused on her eyes, emphasizing them with graphic arrows.

A day earlier, Bella Hadid was spotted at the Nice airport with her boyfriend, art director Mark Kalman.

In addition to having a taste for drama, Bella Hadid has recently grown up in black, fully representing the Goth girls at the 2022 Matt Gala, where she wore a Burberry hat that we honestly don't care about. You can see it on Alto. After the party, she combined nipple pastes, a corset, Mary Antonet-style sleeves, fishnet, stockings, a knitted bag, and strappy sandals to create an outfit that could only be described as So Much Look, So Little Fabric. Can be stated on He does not miss!