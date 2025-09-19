Bella Hadid Breaks Silence On Health Battle With Lyme Disease

Instagram/@bellahadid

Supermodel Bella Hadid took to social media with her first serious apology since her health struggles with Lyme disease. The 28-year-old model sent out a touching yet brief note explaining her frequent disappearances from the public domain and immediately opened the gates for the flow of support worldwide from fans as well as sufferers of Lyme disease.

More time passed without any sightings on social media from Bella Hadid, and the message was simple with a load of meaning. Alongside a picture that looked like it was taken in a hospital, she wrote, “I’m sorry I always go MIA I love you guys.” Outside of some obscure bigger moments, this has been probably the most open discussion about Bella’s health since it was brought before the public.

For years, the Hadids have been raising awareness with the battle of Lyme disease; tick-borne illness got into Bella and Anwar while Yolanda has become a foremost Lyme disease activist post-diagnosis herself. The health journey of Bella has commercially entertained moments of intense treatment and recovery periods, allowing her to step away for some time from her modeling career.

Amongst comments, goodwill emanated worldwide. “Take care and heal, the world is waiting for Miss Bella Hadid always. Stay strong,” one fan wrote, and hundreds attached their names in agreement to that statement, thus declaring their concern and appreciation of her openness.

One comment resonates louder: “One of my best friends has Lyme disease,” said a fan. “She goes through so many ups and downs. She had a bit of a relapse today, and I’m going to check on her tomorrow. I would love it if you could share your journey with it so people like my friend can get more information or just find someone to relate to.”

This comment is almost a metaphor for what a celebrity like Hadid sharing his/her health struggle will do. Thousands are suffering from Lyme worldwide, and the fact that Hadid stepping in helps to lessen the stigma and even is a comfort to those in their struggle.

Support came from overseas; a translated Spanish comment read: “Desde España, también con Lyme crónico, te envío muchas energías. ¡USTED PUEDE! 💪 💚💚💚 #chroniclymeandcoinfections.” This worldwide endeavor to show solidarity speaks to the scale of the Lyme community and how Hadid’s platform is a variable for unification.

Their comments also turned into a moment for education. One user asked, “What happens to her,” while another responded with lyme disease and what it does; these moments make for good public education.

Lyme disease is considered very difficult by medical professionals due to a wide array of symptoms and the difficulty in diagnosing and treating it; for a chronic disease like Hadid’s, needing to deal with it whilst building and maintaining a career in the public eye has unique challenges few will ever understand.

The industry surrounding the fashion realm has basically supported Hadid’s health endeavors. While she has taken several extended absences from modeling to be treated, major brands have been willing to subordinate her opportunities through those times. This for sure has to be a welcome change in how the industry deals with models’ health and well-being.

Hadid is now, without a doubt, everyone’s accidentally-appointed Lyme Disease advocate through her openness about her condition. While Hadid has shared more of the private side, less about the medical advice, her influence on speaking out for her own follies has opened up the discussion of chronic illness in the fashion industry and beyond.

From the reactions to her latest social media post, it appears that speaking out hits home for many. Whether they are battling Lyme themselves or advocating for someone someone who is, Lyme Disease appreciation followers respect Hadid for an authentic validation of a disease that is hardly ever openly discussed by celebrities that parade elaborately edited versions of their lives.

The messages from supporters linking ongoing treatment and recovery all come together in saying: Bella, take the time you need. Your life comes first. The open arms of the most glamourous world of modeling would wait for you, just like your fans would. Till then, what really matters is healing, one day at a time. Fans can look forward to her return, perhaps to events like the rodeo or the launch of a new Orebella fragrance.

Her journey suggests that the glammed-up life faces very real hurdles in health; sometimes the bravest thing to do is to just step back and take care of one another.