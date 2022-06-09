Bella Hadid beats the heat in bike shorts and an unbuttoned windbreaker while walking around New York

Casual outfits of the model as an instruction for summer trends.

Bella Hadid was spotted walking around her neighborhood in New York . For the daytime promenade, the top model opted for a win-win formula - cycling shorts, an unbuttoned windbreaker, high white socks, sneakers, and lots of gold jewelry.

The 25-year-old star appeared to have nothing but a bra underneath her tracksuit jacket. Bella very harmoniously entered into the image with a black headband and glasses in the spirit of the 2000s.

During the walk, Hadid ran into the artist Said Elatab, and they started a short conversation. The couple posed for pictures with one of his paintings, which he ended up giving the charming model as a gift.

The girl proceeded down the street with the art object under her arm, heading back to her Manhattan apartment.

The 25-year-old supermodel, who arrived at the 75th International Film Festival with only one goal - to shine on the red carpet, convinced the fashion community that she was unmatched in the field.

Bella's numerous shows in Cannes will undoubtedly go down in the history of fashion, giving the star the status of the most wanted guest at social events. Aside from being a talented stylist (this position has been held by Hollywood professional Lowe Roach for many years), Bella can be proud of a great PR team that is ready to spread the word about any event.

For example, turn a model's exit into a show on a sun-drenched balcony.

Before dazzling at the Chopard Loves Cinema Gala Dinner, Bella Hadid looks at the balcony for a few minutes as a princess, or so to speak, in the Versace dress of the 2003 collection - champagne shed, with a deep neck, a bra. A wavy chiffon skirt with satin ribbon, and a deep slit, exposes the star's slender legs.