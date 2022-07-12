Bella Hadid appeared with a bob

Bella Hadid is one of the most sought-after models of our time, so it's no surprise that she doesn't have a minute of free time.

The other day, the star paraded on the Balenciaga show ( together with Kim Kardashian, Nicole Kidman, and Renata Litvinova ), and now she has taken on a new project.

Today, Bella posted photos in which she appeared with a new hairstyle. In the pictures, the model posed in a white robe with a short bean.

We dare to assume that the star just tried on a wig (long hair is visible behind her back). Either way, Hadid is getting a new haircut.

By the way, we talked about the fact that the bob is the trendy hairstyle of this season. For example, Kim Kardashian and Selena Gomez went with her.

In a previous post, After two years of waiting, we again admire the images of the main characters of the new season of Euphoria.

Leading hairstylist Kim Kimble, Hollywood hair legend and founder of the hair care brand of the same name, spoke about how the characters were created.

According to Kim Kimble, they made the decision to make the heroine Hunter Schafer (Jules) a short bob together with director Sam Levinson.

At first, they thought of lavender hair and an even shorter cut, but, as Kimble tells Byrdie magazine, "the color didn't work, but the hairstyle did."

Of course, we are not Jules' psychotherapists, but one might think that the reason for the short square was precisely the breakup with Ru. However, Zendaya's character stayed with her naturally wavy hair.

Waves, false hair, children's jewelry, and unusual braids are what await us in the new season.

The style of each character, according to Kim, is to match his character and storyline: "For Maddie, we did a lot of baby hair and put so many details into her cute buns and cute hairstyles.