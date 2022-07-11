Bella Hadid And Hailey Bieber Star In Victoria's Secret Lingerie Ad

Supermodels Bella Hadid and Hailey Bieber are the faces of the new Victoria's Secret advertising campaign. Writes about it Daily Mail.

The models posed for the video in gray bras and shorts of the same color. Over the linen, they were thrown over white shirts of a free silhouette.

The brand emphasizes the sustainability of products and calls the new bras "the most recyclable of all the bras they have designed."

The wide-sized bra is on sale at Victoria's Secret for $39.95. The lingerie brand has been rebranding over the past few years, which has also led to the ditching of angel shows.

However, the shooting is not radically different from previous Victoria's Secret advertising campaigns.

The new advert was released ahead of a documentary about the brand that chronicles its rise and fall, as well as former Victoria's Secret CEO Les Wexner's ties to convicted sex offender late financier Jeffrey Epstein.

In a previous post, Demi Moore collaborates with young Los Angeles brand Andie to release a swimwear collection made from vintage materials. This is reported by the publication WWD.

Demi Moore admitted that she had never designed clothes before, doing it "except in her imagination." The collection, called Demi Moore x Andie, includes ten swimwear models.

All of them are made from Italian and French fabrics and are available in sizes from XS to 3XL.

As the actress said, while working on the creation of models, she wanted to please women of different ages and make simple and comfortable swimsuits that everyone would be comfortable in.

Demi Moore added that her swimwear collection is an alternative to skimpy bikinis that dominate social media these days.

"I wanted to find a way to remind people that cute and sexy clothes don't have to show everything," she said.

In 2021, Demi Moore already collaborated with Andie.

Together with her three daughters-Rumer, Scout, and Tallulah - she starred in the brand's advertising campaign.