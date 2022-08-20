Before Traveling To Georgia To Attend Ben Affleck's Wedding Festivities, Casey Affleck And His Girlfriend, Caylee Cowan Stopped At Dunkin'

One day prior to his anticipated attendance at his brother Ben Affleck's second marriage to Jennifer Lopez in Georgia, Casey Affleck was photographed in Los Angeles.

On Thursday, the "Manchester by the Sea" star, who evidently shares his elder brother's love of Dunkin', was spotted loading up his car with two dozen donuts.

He dressed comfortably in a green long-sleeve shirt, khakis, and white sneakers. Caylee Cowan, his gal friend, followed closely behind him, carrying two iced coffees. The actress, who is 19 years younger than her partner, dressed similarly, donning a crop top with a checkered button-up and trousers.

Casey, 47, will travel to Georgia from California to join Ben, 50, and Lopez, 53, for their three-day wedding celebration, according to prior reports from Page Six sources.

Following their Las Vegas wedding last month, Hollywood's most adored couple will exchange vows once more this weekend at the "Argo" actor's Georgia mansion. The future celebration will only be for Lopez, insiders told us, even if the covert ceremony was more than enough for Ben.

An informant said that Ben wanted her to be the center of attention on their special day. Pictures acquired exclusively by Page Six show that on Thursday, workers were putting the finishing touches on the event while building a marquee on the riverfront site.

While shopping in Savannah, Georgia, the newlyweds were spotted. Their three-day "intimate celebration for family and friends," according to an insider, would begin with a rehearsal dinner on Friday and a ceremony performed by Jay Shetty on Saturday. Then, on Sunday, the two will cap the celebration with a BBQ and picnic.

The celebrity-only event will be attended by Drea de Matteo, Jimmy Kimmel, and Matt Damon. However, it has not yet been determined whether Dunkin' will be served this weekend.