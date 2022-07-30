Before The Release Of Her New Album, Beyonce Gave The Audience A Fascinating Insight Into All Three Of The Children She Has With Her Longtime Spouse Jay-Z

Beyoncé said a few weeks earlier that Renaissance, her brand-new album, was getting ready to be released. The singer then released a rather blunt poster, which was sure to draw the attention of fans.

A new tune that the star shared at the same time immediately shot to the top of the Tiktok trends. But until July 28, there was no subsequent full-fledged effort.

RELATED: An Inside Look At Diana Ross' 75th Birthday Celebration

The official website of Beyoncé underwent a significant redesign the day before the album’s release. It now has fresh images that cannot be categorized as modest. The celebrity posed for this promo in sassy ensembles that highlighted her feminine curves in each frame.

Here are photos, including the glittering bodysuit that thrilled fans and shots wearing sultry corsets and stockings. In general, you can go through the newest images from the promo indefinitely.

By the way, despite the album’s official release date being set for July 29, the song was leaked online the day before. Some of the singer’s followers have speculated that she did it to highlight him. We’re not sure whether this is true; more PR efforts are most definitely not required with such tasty photos.

RELATED: Jay-Z's Daughter, Blue Ivy Carter, Might Soon Overshadow Beyonce As She Delivers Fantastic Performance In Viral Video

Beyoncé surprised her fans in June by revealing that new music would be released the following month.

On July 21, the former member of Destiny’s Child released the tracklist for her seventh album, which includes songs like “I’m That Girl,” “Cozy,” “Alien Superstar,” and others.

When she stated in an interview with Harper’s Bazaar in August 2021 that she felt “a renaissance emerging,” Queen B previously made a hint to the name of her future release.

Advertisement

According to the lyricist, “With all the unfairness and isolation over the past year, I think we are all eager to leave, explore, fall in love, and laugh once again…. So, in every manner I can, I want to contribute to the growth of that escape.