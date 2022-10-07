Because Of The White Lives Matter Controversy, Adidas Is Considering Whether Or Not To Renew Its Contract With Kanye West

After the current "White Lives Matter" shirt fiasco, Kanye West's already tenuous relationship with Adidas is "under review."

CNBC reports that the company issued a statement on Thursday saying, "After numerous efforts to resolve the situation confidentially, we have taken the decision to place the collaboration under review."

During this time, we will maintain our current product as a collaborative effort. On Instagram, the 45-year-old West responded to the announcement by saying, "F-K ADIDAS." The company I work for, Adidas, raped me and stole my designs.

When the designer originally started working with Adidas in 2013, it was so that the company could produce and distribute his Yeezy line.

The contract was intended to extend through 2026, but West started airing his grievances with the corporation in August of this year.

In a private Instagram message to Complex magazine, he claimed that Adidas had employed employees without his knowledge or approval, stolen his colors and styles, and selected a new general manager without consulting him first. The All the Lights rapper also said that the company slowed down the rollout of his Yeezy Gap collection with Balenciaga.

Back when West first made his accusations, Adidas said nothing. As a result, the future of the Gold Digger rapper's fashion career appears to be hanging by a thread, but the firm has apparently been obliged to discuss its concerns with him.

Many people have spoken against West for wearing a White Lives Matter shirt to his design presentation on Monday, including Vogue editor Gabriella Karefa-Johnson and supermodel Gigi Hadid. Black Lives Matter is a movement that seeks to shed light on the injustice, racism, and police violence that black people face.

Following the response, West has stood firm, posting on Instagram Stories on Tuesday, "Everyone sees that Black Lives Matter was a fraud now it's over, you're welcome."