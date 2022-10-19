Barry Keoghan Admits That He Is Excited About Eternals 2 And Keeps Texting One Particular Cast Member For Updates

2021 saw the Marvel Cinematic Universe introduce The Eternals; an ancient group of individuals with superhuman abilities that have lived on Earth in secret for thousands of years and guided the course of human history by helping humans with all of their advances in technologies and such.

The Eternals included Ikaris, played by Richard Madden, Gilgamesh, played by Ma Dong-Seuk, Thena, played by Angelina Jolie, Sersi, played by Gemma Chan, Ajak, played by Salma Hayek, Makkari played by Lauren Ridloff, Kingo, played by Kumail Nanjiani, Sprite, played by Lia McHugh, Phastos, played by Brian Tyree Henry and Druid played by Barry Keoghan.

The film received mixed reviews but was mostly a success and set up many future plotlines and definitely one for Eternals 2. While all the fans of the MCU are excited about what is next for the Eternals, it seems that one Eternal is even more excited than the fans. Druid actor Barry Keoghan has recently talked about how he is incredibly excited about Eternals 2 and is constantly looking for some kind of news on the matter. Barry said that there is only one cast member that he trust for news on Eternals 2 and all things Marvel and that is Kumail Nanjiani who played Kingo in the film.

While speaking to UPROXX, Barry admitted to constantly texting Nanjiani and pestering him for some kind of news or updates. His exact words were as follows:

"Kumail is always the one I’m texting. I’m like, “Yo, have you heard anything on Eternals 2?” Kumail knows everything. You know what I mean? He loves comic books. The comic world...

Well, I’m always texting him like about San Diego Comic-Con. I’m like, “Hey, are we going to San Diego for Eternals?” but I’d love to see where it goes. I really would."

At the moment there has been no news from Marvel about Eternals 2 but with the superhero universe now expanding bigger than ever, perhaps gaps between films and their sequels will also be longer since there is just so much content to release. The time lines of their releases for the next 3-4 years was revealed by Marvel at this years Comic-Con and Eternals was not seen on the slate.