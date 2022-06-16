Barbie And Ken Are Ready To Hit The Big Screen In Live Action; First Look Of Ken Drops On Social Media

The Barbie franchise is perhaps one of the most iconic franchises in the world. Love it or hate it that statement needs no arguing; its true. And now it is time for the franchise to hit the cinema screens in live action. The film will be starring the one and only Margot Robbie as Barbie and the undeniable Ken of everyone's hearts is Ryan Gosling .

The first look of Margot Robbie fully in character for Barbie dropped back in April at CinemaCon and Now the first look at Ryan Gosling fully in character as Ken has dropped on social media and people are losing it.

https://twitter.com/wbpictures/status/1537102719525081089/photo/1

The picture has Ryan showing off his amazing abs while wearing a denim sleeveless jacket. Gosling also seems to be rocking a spray tan and wearing an underwear with the label "Ken" on it. To top it all off, the Gangster Squad actor has iconic bleached blonde hair and with all these it is truly hard to tell whether it is Gosling standing in the picture or a life size Ken doll. This is a job done right.

Margot's first look as Barbie showed her in a pink convertible while wearing a stripped blue dress, blue polka dotted headband and a wide grin.

Under Ryan's first look as Ken on Instagram, his wife Eva Mendes commented writing, "So. F. Funny. So. F. Good. So F excited for you to see this…" adding the hashtag "#Thatsmyken."

The movie shooting is underway and is bound to be something beyond anyone's expectation. When asked about what direction the movie will be taking, Margot Robbie made a point to clarify that the movie will be delivering something clearly different from whatever anyone expects of it and that will be the wow factor of it.

“Whatever you’re thinking, we’re going to give you something totally different — the thing you didn’t know you wanted,” said Robbie in an interview roughly a year ago.

Everyone is excited to see what the first live action adaptation of the iconic characters will be like when the movie finally hits the theatres on 23rd of July, 2023