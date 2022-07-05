Barbadian singer Rihanna was first noticed in the world after the birth of her son

Last Friday, July 1, Rihanna appeared at the annual Wireless Festival in London. The singer came to support A$AP Rocky in a voluminous black jacket from Prada's new autumn collection.

At the same festival, by the way, Rihanna's ex-boyfriend Chris Brown, who received a five-year suspended sentence for beating the singer in 2009, also performed.

In May, Rihanna and A$AP Rocky became parents for the first time. On the eve of the birth of their son, the couple was twice at the center of scandals.

At first, it was reported that A$AP Rocky allegedly cheated on Rihanna with her close friend and shoe designer Amina Muaddi, and then it became known that the rapper was detained at the Los Angeles airport for an alleged assault with a firearm.

The news of the infidelity turned out to be fake, and as for the arrest, the performer was released on bail of $550,000.

In a previous post, Englishwoman Jilly O'Donnell claims that Rihanna's 33-year-old fiancé A$AP Rocky "secretly corresponded with her behind the pregnant singer's back." The Daily Mail writes about it.

According to the 45-year-old mother of three, Rihanna's fiancé A$AP Rocky has been secretly texting her for months.

She announced this just a few weeks after he denied rumors that he had cheated on the singer with shoe designer Amina Muaddi.

Jilly O'Donnell claims to have interacted with the rapper on Instagram, where he "bombarded her with playful messages." Communication with A$AP Rocky allegedly began in December 2021 and continued until early March.

She also claims that the rapper offered to buy her a ticket so they could meet.

"I had absolutely no idea who he was. I saw a blue tick on his name on Instagram and asked my daughters. They told me it was Rihanna's boyfriend, and they thought it was hilarious," she said.