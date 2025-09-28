Bam Margera Delivers Classic 'Rocky' Wake-Up Call At Convention

Instagram/@bam__margera

Bam Margera chose to bestow a somewhat Jackass touch upon a recent convention when, pre-dawn, quite late from his colorful history, he gave a fan a Rocky-style wake-up punch even before the doors opened. The heart-warming stunt similar to his MTV days was captured on camera and immediately induced an outpouring of hilarious nostalgia from his fans. This is one hit: the skater turned reality star has really embraced the legacy and is trying to establish a fresh-yet-old-kind-of rapport with his audience.

The clip shows Bam walking toward a fan pretending to sleep on the convention floor, with Bam stepping backward a little and then running toward the fan, issuing playful slaps with open hands to the fan’s head and chest, recreating the famous training scene from the Ornamental ‘Rocky’ films. The fan played along willingly, and the exchange was wrapped up with Bam’s trademark laughter. These wild little snippets really throw anyone who grew up watching ‘Jackass’ or ‘Viva La Bam’ all the way back to the early 2000s.

Online responses demanded attention, with most trending positive. One user perfectly summed the sentiment: “bam is back, baby lol.” This comment sparked small discussion as someone replied, “shut up he never went anywhere.” Soon after, another was more nuanced, “back, but back smart. Coherently back. 👌🏼 Which is better.” That was when a sincere appreciation for seeing Bam happy and engaged came from all, something rarely seen in the last few years.

Most comments were just pure nostalgia: “Jackass days were the best 😂😂😂😂😂,” with that barrage of emojis further emphasizing the nostalgia. Another read, “Omg I had forgotten about this classic move,” as if welcoming the blast from the past. Another major theme was so much yearning to experience this in person: “I want this so bad lol,” while another said, “I wouldn’t think twice about paying Bam to get rocky’d.” One joked in return, “brb paying Bam to wake me up like this in the morning for work 😂.”

Still, other people weren’t all compliments. One of the expected dissent reviews came in: “This was funny 20 years ago🙄.” Another comment may have been practical: “Good thing he was already out of breath bc otherwise that might have hurt.” At least one comment tried a hypothetical combative tone: “Dude I love bam but if he hits me like that I’m swinging back lol😂.”

Despite those dissenting remarks, the overall feeling of joy and support toward the star prevailed. Another heartfelt line: “Bam being happy in life is one of my favorite things that have happened in recent years. You deserve it my man, a legend and the man who made me laugh my ass off growing up🙌.” Clearly, such a sentiment being spoken by all binds together as a collective with the community to celebrate not only the stunt but the man himself for actually being in a good place.

Although it was short, the video proved sufficient enough to stir simply the matter of killing time to remember the distinctively eminent place Bam Margera occupies in pop culture. It really wasn’t about the prank; it was about sharing a moment with a generation that grew up with the inside jokes he created. For a superstar who has undergone his own personal tribulations in full-public glare, something like this one where he was able to privately engage his fans in such a positive manner seems highly significant. Those very simple, light-hearted moments lead to great things. Bam Margera still appears capable of summoning chaos in a special kind of way.

