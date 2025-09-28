Bam Margera Announces Milwaukee Appearance With Nostalgic Skateboarding Post

Instagram/@bam__margera

Bam Margera Makes His Way For Milwaukee. The former ‘Jackass’ star, giving an advanced announcement for his upcoming appearance, urged the public to visit the website for specific details. This post gathered mixed reactions: local fans were ecstatic, while others commented on how Margera looked nowadays.

The message was quite brief, in his own words it read, “Milwaukee! thenostalgiacon.com see you here!!” while tagging the location. A simple way of letting the world know that he was appearing somewhere, maybe a fan con or an appearance related to skateboarding. This was the easiest way for followers of the skateboarder and television personality to find out about what was going on with him today.

The answer had to push the reactions from locals and old-time fans. “Ha, you’re in my city!” one user exclaimed with eagerness. Another immediately shows interest from the Milwaukee area with “How long u here for??” and a third suggests, “Let’s ride while you’re in Wisconsin!”

Before this question came up, there was interest during and to what. However, the conversation soon drifted away. The majority of the responses focused solely on Margera’s look in the photo. One comment read, “You’re looking more like Don Vito every day,” referring to his late uncle; another was more explicit: “Looking like Buck from Ice Age.” So what this means is that people still rather talk about Margera’s appearance as he passed through the years than any other topic.

Not all were about his appearance; many were laughing outright. “I love you bam 😂.” one commenter said, showing how much of the population still favors the star. Another made a nod to his old MTV show: “Reminds me of the mini golf episode in Viva La Bam. ‘Raab’s got a terrible payback on his way because he left us on a crane for 4 AND A HALF HOURS!!'” Comments like this demonstrate the power of nostalgia surrounding Bam Margera and his early 2000s works.

Some comments were a little harsher. He is living in the past: “not going you suck. Living off that nostalgia of 00s. Ain’t fooling the scene your not good at skateboarding yet.” That kind of feedback shines a light on the complicated dynamic between celebrity and audience, more so in the case of a volatile history like Margera’s.

During all the responses, some were conversely specific and supportive: “Come shred a fucking mini ramp with my blind ass!! I’ll give you a run for your money and I bet you’ll have fun!!!” It is precisely these types of sincere, one-on-one invites that highlight the special connection behind skate culture.

The 1,000 highs series includes-from the perspective of a duck-shots of Margera’s journey, interspersed with the most public personal confrontations of an actor on the living theater stage. Articles like this one about an appearance underscore that he remains active as a person and interested in engaging with his fans. The mixture of comments-some excited, some critical, some nostalgic-paint a composite portrait of his current public face.

It looks like coming from thenostalgiacon.com; this event plays directly into that sensation of looking back. Following this event for the Milwaukee fans is the opportunity to see a touchstone from their youth up close. For Bam Margera, it is but another step in this public carrying-on. The post and the reaction it garnered are evidence that the man can draw a crowd-still, in whatever way I might. He recently shared a heartwarming photo of his son Phoenix and continues to showcase his skills at private parks.