Aziz Ansari Gets Hitched; New Wife Is A Swedish Scientist

Reports are coming in that the comedian and Parks and Recreation actor, Aziz Ansari has tied the knot and the comedian's new wife is a forensic data Scientist from Sweden named Serena Skov Campbell. The wedding took place in one of the most romantic places in the world, Tuscany, Italy.

The details of the wedding are still a bit fuzzy but sources report that it was a small event with only about 120 people present, assumed to be close friends and family. Also in attendance was actor and rapper Riz Ahmed who recently starred in the hit movie Sound of Metal.

Aziz Ansari and Serena reportedly met in London. Serena Skov Campbell works for PricewaterhouseCoopers, one of the biggest accounting firms in the world.

Aziz moved from the US following a #metoo scandle that engulfed the comedian's career in 2018. The scandal was brought up when a woman by the name of Grace alleged that she went out on a date with Ansari which ended up at his apartment where, according to Grace, Ansari pressured her for physical and intimate contact. Grace alleges that she had made it very clear that she was uncomfortable with the situation and did not want the night to proceed in that direction. Ansari's account of the story is much different, however. The comedian maintains that the date and everything that happened on it was perfectly consensual.

Aziz had later revealed that the allegations had made him feel all kinds of things including fear of losing his career, as this allegation came at the height of the #metoo movement where this was a common occurrence.

But, turns out that the move out of the United States turned out to be fruitful as it allowed Ansari to meet his now-wife, Serena Skov Campbell

The couple's first public sighting was at the 2018 U.S. Open, they announced their engagement in December 2021 at the Comedy Cella, and now, at 39 years old, Aziz Ansari is a married man. All the best of luck and many congratulations are in order for the happy couple.