Avril Lavigne Couldn't Resist Breaking Out Her Best Hoodie For The Star Ceremony

The singer of "Complicated" received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Wednesday, and she couldn't help but pay tribute to her beginnings by dressing the part.

The same hoodie Lavigne, 39, wore when she visited the Walk of Fame as a visitor when she was 16 years old, said, "Skateboarding is not a crime," and she donned it over her plaid pantsuit.

"I did that when I first arrived in LA. I strolled down the strip and looked out celebs," she enthusiastically bragged during her ceremony, according to Variety.

The pop-punk princess posed with partner Machine Gun Kelly and fiance Mod Sun at the event wearing her bright red locks long and loose, smokey silver eye makeup, and black nails. She even accessorized with a skateboard bearing her own logo in classic "Sk8er Boi" fashion.

Just as she introduces a new apparel line, Lavigne has her shining moment. And no, it's not Abbey Dawn, even if that company, which was established in 2008 and "reflects Avril's rock n' roll lifestyle," is amazingly still in business.

The Canadian diva worked with Killstar on the edgy new collection, which features skeleton-printed skirts, barbed-wire chokers, and harnesses in the S&M style, ideal for the contemporary revival of the MySpace scene queen.

For admirers of Avril Lavigne who enjoy traveling, there is also a bubblegum pink skull-shaped luggage available for $149, but weirdly, no sweatshirts.

In a previous post, At his Young Money Reunion event on Saturday in Toronto, Drake celebrated like it was 2003 when he hung out with Avril Lavigne and Fefe Dobson.

The 37-year-old pop-rock vocalists and the "Jimmy Cooks" rapper, 35, shared a photo on their Instagram Stories from their early 2000s popularity.