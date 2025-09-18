Ava Dash Reveals Her Secret For Fashion Week Radiant Skin

Instagram/@ava_dash

Dash is ready to spill one of the biggest beauty secrets she has tucked away for fashion week. So, if you didn’t already know, beauty comes from glowy skin rather than jewelry and clothes from a high-end label. The full get-ready-with-me session, in which Dash walked everyone through everything, included her pre-show skincare ritual that guarantees her skin stays radiant through the chaotic hours of fashion week preparation.

Show night prep is pretty regimented, beginning from skin prep. “You guys already know the iconic bio dance mask, right? Well now it has a serum as well when I do not have all the time in the world.” Dash says the serum has worked its way into her personal skincare arsenal because it is clinically proven to: tighten pores within seven days and ramp up collagen production by 178.99%.

It is applied just before she says, “instantly feels plumped, smooth and ready for glam.” She sometimes refers to it as her fashion week lifeline serum: When your skin looks that good, less is literally more with makeup. “I really did feel fashion week perfect,” she says demonstrating her glowing skin after the show.

Another layer of the serum is put on before heading to bed after coming back from the shows, resets the skin, targets six major pore concerns, and maintains that glow in hydration and firmness. She concluded: “Good skin is for more than just the front row—it’s my everyday ritual. And my best fashion week accessory.”

The actress’s transparent sharing of her routine, from pre-show to after, touches on the nitty-gritty of how the pros keep things together in otherwise chaotic schedules-and that’s what proves that the ones who make it seem effortless indeed did their hard work on their own.

As would pop up fashion weeks springing across the globe, Dash’s advocacy is there to inspire everyone pursuing that glow-worthy runway. Her simple routine and scintillating results confirm: sometimes, the best beauty accessory is radiant, glowy skin. This dedication to skincare is a trend also seen with other celebrities, like Jordyn Woods, who recently celebrated her own successful New York Fashion Week event. The glamour of the season was further elevated by stunning appearances, such as Hailee Steinfeld in Paris. The return of top models is always a highlight, including Lais Ribeiro to the New York runways. For those interested in the specifics of Ava Dash‘s regimen for problem skin, she has shared her secrets in detail.