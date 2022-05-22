Australian actress Margot Robbie will star in the new part of the film "Ocean's Eleven. Margot Robbie to star in new Ocean's Eleven movies.

31-year-old Australian actress Margot Robbie will star in the new part of the film "Ocean's Eleven." Deadline reports.

The details of the plot, as well as the characteristics of the heroine that the artist will play, are still a secret. It is only known that the events will unfold in the 1960s in Europe. It is reported that the shooting of the new part of the film by Warner Bros. is planned for summer 2023.

The film was directed by four-time Emmy winner Jay Roach, who previously directed films such as Meet the Parents and Scandal. One of the producers of the project was Robbie herself.

In 1960, the first Ocean's Eleven film was released, directed by Lewis Milestone. Then, in 2001, the audience saw a remake of the project by director Steven Soderbergh. It was followed by two sequels to the film, as well as a spin-off of Ocean's 8.

Warner Bros. and Margot Robbie is not the only recent collaboration: in the summer of 2023, the premiere of a film about a Barbie doll with an actress in the title role will take place.

Previously, the producer of "Pirates of the Caribbean" called Margot Robbie, a possible replacement for Johnny Depp in the franchise.

According to the filmmaker, he produced two scripts for the sixth installment of "Pirates of the Caribbean," one of which features the participation of American actress Margot Robbie.