Attentive Fans Of The Couple Suspected That Romeo Beckham And Mia Regan Broke Up A Few Days Ago

The young football player deleted all their joint photos from his personal account.

The Daily Mail has learned that 19-year-old Romeo Beckham has broken up with his 19-year-old lover Mia Regan.

Despite the fact that everything was going to the wedding, as happened with his older brother Brooklyn (at the beginning of this year, the couple celebrated the third anniversary of the relationship, got the same heart tattoos on their fingers, and started talking about the engagement), the young people decided to disperse.

According to a source close to the couple, too different schedules were to blame.

The up-and-coming footballer plans to move to Miami, becoming part of the Inter Miami II team - by the way, this club is owned by the former England captain and his father, David Beckham. And Mia focused on developing her modeling career in London.

It is also reported that Romeo and Mia parted amicably, remaining friends. Despite their split, Regan will continue to collaborate as a model with Victoria Beckham.

Attentive fans of the couple suspected that Romeo and Mia broke up a few days ago, although official information appeared only today.

It turned out that the young football player cleaned up his personal account, deleting all joint photos with Regan. The model did not act so radically - at the moment, she left all the pictures.

