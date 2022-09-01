At The Venice Film Festival, Jodie Turner-Smith Wore A Barely-There Gucci Outfit And Looks Set For The Catwalk

The red carpet of the Venice Film Festival in 2022 is already drawing attention to Jodie Turner-Smith.

Wednesday's photocall for her upcoming movie, "White Noise," saw the 35-year-old actress bare some skin in a transparent lace lingerie-inspired Gucci dress. A sheer top, pearl hooks, and a flowy, irregular hem characterized the striking light pink outfit.

Turner-Smith complemented the lightweight dress with white thigh-high lace-up shoes and sky-blue leather opera gloves, exactly as it was exhibited on the ramp, but she added more glitz with cat-eye sunglasses, a sparkling chain-link necklace, and multicolored drop earrings.

At the premiere of the post-apocalyptic comedy later that night, Jodie wowed in yet another semi-sheer creation from the same clothing brand for whom she is an ambassador. She was gorgeous in a sparkly black dress with red trim to suit the carpet.

The "Anne Boleyn" heroine covered her exposing cleavage with another pair of forearm gloves, this again in green satin, and a hefty emerald necklace to cover it up.

In a semi-sheer pink-and-yellow ombré body suit and gemstone yellow kitten heels, Turner-Smith even arrived at the film festival later this week looking runway-ready.

As she navigated the winding alleyways holding onto two Gucci logo bags, the British-born celebrity accessorized the ensemble with enormous red glasses and diamond necklaces. She's not the only one of her "White Noise" co-stars to rock the festival in fantastic style.

When approaching the red carpet to begin the 11-day festival, Adam Driver and Greta Gerwig both appeared stylish in all-black attire.

Jodie Jackson did not accompany her husband, Joshua Jackson, as she walked the red carpet, but the actress nonetheless smiled for the cameras. After she engaged to him a year later, the couple was married in December 2019.

The "Dawson's Creek" star and "Queen & Slim" star doesn't mind engaging in some PDA, but they choose to keep their 2-year-old daughter away from the public eye.