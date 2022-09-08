At The Model's Cashmere Line Launch Party, Taylor Swift And Gigi Hadid Hugged Tightly

The model's celebrity launch event for her new clothing brand, Guest in Residence, took place at Le Chalet in L'Avenue at Saks on Tuesday night. Taylor Swift attended to show her love for her close friend Gigi Hadid .

An insider officially informs Page Six Style that Taylor and Gigi hugged one other tightly. Both Gigi and Bella Hadid's appearances made Taylor very thrilled.

As she entered the location with her close friend Ashley Avignone, Swift reportedly received a glass of champagne. Then, as she arrived at her seat alone, other guests greeted her and expressed their enthusiasm for Swift's forthcoming album, "Midnights."

According to Page Six Style, Gigi, 27, individually welcomed every one of her guests and expressed her gratitude for their participation in her launch. At the event, other A-listers included Tan France, Olivia Perez, Emily Ratajkowski, and Antoni Porowski.

The pieces in Gigi's cashmere-focused Guest in Residence line range in price from $95 to $495 and include sweaters, cardigans, shirts, slacks, robes, and socks. Officially launching, it may be purchased in the US. On September 12, it will be made accessible internationally.

According to Gigi's Instagram post, the brand's first advertising campaign, "Yearbook," uses images of people from infants to 100 years old to demonstrate how ageless and cross-generational cashmere is.

We want to celebrate purchasing items that can develop with you over time in terms of personality and style and then be passed on to do the same for someone else, she continued.

In a previous post, Swift changed out of her flapper-inspired dress for a starry dark blue romper by Moschino, embellished with crystals and worn with a white faux fur jacket for Republic Records' post-awards party at the Fleur Room in New York City.

The 32-year-old director of All Too Well: The Short Film, who won Video of the Year, Best Direction, and Best Longform Video for her Red (Taylor's Version) visuals at the show, accessorized with glistening Ananya earrings, glittery Alexander McQueen platform sandals ($1,090), and her trademark red lip.