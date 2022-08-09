At The Magna Graecia Film Festival, Richard Gere Was Accompanied By His Wife Alejandra Silva When He Won A Lifetime Achievement Award

An idyll pervades Richard Gere 's 72-year marriage to Alejandra Silva , his 39-year-old wife. The pair, who are currently raising two sons jointly, like to keep the specifics of their private lives private.

They do, however, occasionally go out together and are open about their affectionate sentiments for one another.

The lovers attracted all the focus to themselves the other day during the Italian Magna Graecia film festival.

For his contributions to film, the star was recognized with an honor.

Remember that he appeared in classic movies like "Chicago," "Pretty Woman," "Primal Fear," and "Hachiko: The Most Faithful Friend."

On the red carpet, Richard was photographed with his newlywed. He dressed in a crisp black suit, a white shirt with the top buttons undone, and matched velvety boots. The star gave his wife a heartfelt embrace ahead of the cameras.

Alejandra chose a flowy solid gold Kiton dress that highlighted her exquisite body for the occasion, along with white platform heels.

She added watches, rings with valuable gemstones, and big earrings to finish the look. Star makeup was created by artists with a focus on the eyes, while curls were curled by hairdressers.

They said they had to spend time in both Spain and the United States. They currently reside in New York, nevertheless.

Gere and his second former Carey Cowell have a son named Homer, who is 22 years old, and the pair also has children from prior relationships.

Silva and her ex-husband Govind Friedland co-parent their nine-year-old son Albert. Silva is the daughter of an entrepreneur and former vice president of Real Madrid Football Club, Ignacio Silva.

Advertisement

Although Richard lately seemed to cut back on his Hollywood schedule, his most recent on-screen appearance was in the BBC Studios series MotherFatherSon, which debuted in March 2019.