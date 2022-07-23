At A Fashion Event, Kate Moss Enters The DJ Booth Wearing A Leopard-Print Top

48-year-old Kate Moss , who gained notoriety for her wild antics in the 1990s, is still rocking today. At the premiere of her initiative with Diet Coke yesterday, she tried out the job of a DJ, sitting at the controller while notably dancing with drag diva Bimini Bon Boulash.

The supermodel stood before the media and the general public wearing a seductively buttoned-up leopard-print top and black silk wide-leg pants.

The actress added elegant golden stiletto heels, sizable diamond half-ring earrings, and a broad black leather belt in the same 1990s style to finish off her ensemble.

In a previous post, Even though Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's marriage barely lasted a few years, their legal battle became the premier reality show in the spring of 2022.

Two months have passed since the trial started, but the flow of charges, denials, and witnesses has not stopped. Weekly, new evidence and stunningly intelligent witnesses who are prepared to support the plaintiff or plaintiff are added.

Without a doubt, fan support for Johnny is infinitely bigger than it is for Amber. After hearing the oral testimony, the actor's ex-chances wife's of preserving the victim's pure reputation as the face of the #MeToo movement has been greatly diminished.

Fashion model Kate Moss, another "ex" who had a contentious relationship with the actor in the 1990s, testified in Johnny's favor.

Using a video hookup to the court, the 48-year-old British woman consistently and unequivocally stated that Johnny had never physically harmed her.

Particularly, while the pair was on vacation and she stumbled and slipped and fell off a hotel in Jamaica, Depp not only did not shove her friend but also took her to the room after the event and "offered medical aid."

Such kindness shown to the former did not go unnoticed by the media, and today the media has elevated the 30-year-old romance in every way, describing Depp and Moss's union as the epitome of love and devotion and the couple as the most fashionable couple of the 1990s and the ideal match.