Quinta Brunson, who created "Abbott Elementary," joined Ray's admirers in posting condolences on social media in response to Ray's last Instagram post. You will be missed, Teddy.

The comedy scene's emerging star Teddy Ray passed away two weeks after reaching 32. At 32, comedian and internet sensation Teddy Ray passed away. It is unknown what caused Ray's passing.

The comedian was praised as "amazing" by stand-up comedian and Emmy winner Katt Williams, and "Insecure" writer and television executive Issa Rae posted a photo of a white heart emoji over a picture of Ray grinning on her Instagram Stories.

Ray, who formerly collaborated with the brand, was also honored by Rae's media outlet, Hoorae.

Teddy Ray, a longstanding friend, and partner on our projects, deserve to rest in peace. Thankful for the enthusiasm you always gave to our projects and sets!" the group wrote on Twitter.

Comedy Central announced Ray's passing on Twitter by posting a picture of the comic performing and writing, "Teddy Ray was a witty and adored entertainer. The entire comedy scene will miss him dearly.

In addition to giving stand-up performances all over the country, Ray frequently appeared in YouTube parodies and skits for companies like comedy platform All Def Digital. Many of these videos became well-known memes, and Ray gained a sizable online following. He appeared on the HBO Max program "Pause with Sam Jay" as well.

Only one month has passed since the passing of fellow comic Jak Knight before his death. In July, Ray posted a tribute to his comedic partner on Instagram.

I didn't believe you'd left me crying this much; it takes me longer to type this. Love you 4ever Jak Knight, Ray wrote in the caption of a photo of the two of them.