Ashley Judd, Who Has Accused Harvey Weinstein Of Sexual Assault, Claims That Her Mother, Naomi, Instructed Her To Hunt Him Out

Actress Ashley Judd plays herself in the new film She Said, which depicts the New York Times' explosive investigation against disgraced film mogul Harvey Weinstein. Judd was the first person to speak out against Weinstein to the Times.

I'll never forget my mother's beautiful, harmonious tones when she told me, "Go get him, honey," when I told her about it. At the New York Film Festival premiere of the film, actress Ashley Judd told the audience that her late mother, the legendary singer Naomi Judd, did not have a single vindictive bone in her body.

As I subsequently heard from others, she was charmed by my audacity, said Judd, who claimed that Weinstein sexually assaulted her at a hotel in 1997 while they were filming Kiss, the Girls. Judd's allegations were based on what she learned later from acquaintances.

The actress, who was received with a standing ovation when she took the podium at Lincoln Center in Manhattan, said the Times investigation and the #MeToo movement, started by Tarana Burke, had caused her to reconsider her events, realizing now that they constituted assault when she had previously downplayed them.

In the new movie that Maria Schrader directed, Carey Mulligan and Zoe Kazan play the roles of journalists Megan Twohey and Jodi Kantor, respectively. The book written by the team about their research on Weinstein, which served as an impetus for others to come forward, is the source material for the movie.

Kazan stated that there had been some advancements in the film industry, citing the increasingly common practice of employing intimacy coordinators on film sets as an example of one of these advancements.

Kazan stated that his first encounter with it made him feel "really weirded out" in preparation, but once it happened, he realized "pause" and decided he wouldn't throw a punch unless a stunt coordinator was present. So it makes complete sense... why has this not been included from the beginning?