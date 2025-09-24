Ashley Greene Khoury Fires The Cannon At Texas Longhorns Game

Instagram/@ashleygreene

Ashley Greene Khoury got herself a rather special carriage! Her day was forever branded in Longhorns’ memories because a senior Longhorn game celebration involved inviting the lady to fire Smokey the Cannon. Well, Longhorns were just sending her glowing, much-excited, wishes appreciating her for the wonderful occasion.

Advertisement

Ashley Greene Khoury is now one of the Longhorns. She has couple of memories that are dear to her heart, one being that she shot the cannon at a University of Texas football game this past weekend. She commented that this was a “GREAT introduction into the Texas community” and gave a shout-out to Queen Darlene, followed with IYKYK.’

Usually, the firing of Smokey the Cannon goes down as a huge deal in Longhorn culture, only for very special guests and dignitaries-especially for Greene Khoury-that probably says ‘Welcome to the ‘neighborhood’.’ The act has already sparked speculation among Longhorns fans about whether she is about to move to Austin.

The comments section erupted in a mix of pride for the Texas stars and that Twilight fame: STOP ALICE CULLEN, I AM A LONGHORN ALUMNIIII!!! WELCOME TO OUR LONGHORN PRIDE! WOHOOO. HOOK’EM HORNs! 🤘🏼 you are one of uszzz.” The positive energy here is insane- A splendid combination of empathy for the vampire saga and intense school spirit.

There were comments like: “Her official Texas initiation 🤘,” which most would probably agree with. It is in that sort of acceptance and recognition that in a very public way cement her in the community.

As the celebrations were ongoing, one follower pragmatically asked, “Yay did you move to Austin?? Welcome! 🧡.”That is the most obvious assumption that all that witnessed such an involved experience would be thinking she could have more there than a tourist visit. The second said, “Aren’t you a Gator? 🐊,” which gave a humorous nod to her Floridian origin and stirred the accusations.

There were also international viewers that made comments, one of whom wrote in Portuguese: “❤️ vai atuar na saga crepúsculo,” which translates into “❤️ are you going to act in the Twilight saga.” That comment reveals she has some legions of fans all around the globe who still associate her closely with that franchise.

And then there were a good number of comments lavishly showering brushes of beauty: “so beautiful,” “whole outfit could work for me,” with maybe even a few comments going toward an actual one-liners addressing Alice Cullen: “U look so beautiful Alice cullennnnn😭😭😭💖,” putting the public identity of the actress still tied with the role even all these years later.

Advertisement

Whether this is a permanent fixture on the Texas scene or just a very great story for the books, Ashley Greene Khoury’s cannon firing etched the actress’s moment, blending her celebrity status with a local tradition in the swell of favorable fan interaction. The reaction, however, proved that the Longhorns nation has welcomed her, a community famous for being fiercely loyal. It’s a fantastic step into the next page for the actress.