Ashley Graham Shares Her Glamorous Yet Hectic Routine With Kids And Travel

Instagram/@ashleygraham

Ashley was giving a quick and glamourous view of all things fast, travel-intensive, and motherhood. Mentioning her collaboration with Wonderbelly, the model-entrepreneur took time to glory in her daily chaos, with all its disorderliness and beauty. Praise poured forth in a storm from the fans who exalted Ashley for her down-to-earth aura and style.

Advertisement

There’s always a way to keep all those plates spinning, said Ashley, any which way through. The gorgeously simple words in her latest post: “glam chair. airplane. kids. repeat.” It’s a daily ritual for many working parents; somehow, Graham makes this seem effortless and chic. The post featured a collaboration with well-being brand Wonderbelly, setting stars on her own jungle—makeup session to family time on the go.

The comment section exploded simultaneously with gushes of admiration. One die-hard fan was overwhelmed by her vibe and commented, “Ashley is so damn fabulous!!” The feelings were shared throughout-many have found her presence cool and stylish in chaos to be quite inspiring. Another commenter was drawn to the relatable moment in this post, “It’s the sock peel off for me… but you’re always gorgeous.” Often, moments like these are the ones really connecting.

Talk about fashion! Another die-hard went on to say, “That shoe collection is everything fall this season,” indicating that even her airport looks are setting trends. A more comedic comment took a different route with an ode to her “foot modeling” skills: “girl knows how to work them toes.” This is comically alluding to Graham’s vast experience in front of a camera, where even the most casual foot-pose moments are lauded as exemplary.

This set of comments began to take on a very personal tone. The perfectionist ending of the homage to Graham for her effortless melding of all it entails and myriad roles came from @live_with_nadim: “Only you can make glam chair > airplane > mom life look like a runway routine 👑💄✈️ The cozy fits and fresh glow are everything!” Graham warmly responded with, “aww thank you ❤️❤️,” solidifying a real connection with her audience.

Not all comments went her way though. The post had drifted into a bigger conversation with yet another user interrupting: “What about Palestine kids 😔.” This acts as a reminder of how complex the world is that somehow lies just so behind a glitzy frame of a curated social media post, wherein followers often take the liberty to inject heavy worldly issues into celebrity conversation.

The community spirit had its day amidst the world versus style discourse. Fellow fitness enthusiasts connected from common ground with matters, “Ahh! I’m a fellow tonal user/lover! 💪🏼” Praise continues for her boundless energy with, “Making it all happen, one gorgeous day at a time.”

Advertisement

Thus, the post served as an outlet for the demanding, glamorous, and downright human life of a modern-era icon. Physics of her days, “repeat,” that she openly shares, simultaneously send a strong message about finding beauty and strength in the grind of everyday life. According to the reaction her followers gave, authenticity is her biggest selling point-even when sponsored. Her recent leap into a new role and the intimate photo dumps she shares further highlight this authentic connection.