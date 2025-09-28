Ashley Graham Announces Major Movie Role Coming This Fall

Instagram/@ashleygraham

Ashley Graham prepares for the most important fall movie. The model and media personality have announced gorgeous news on social media, stating that the 2nd of October would be the theatrical release of ‘OMITTED.’ This will be indeed the magnificent next step for Graham- from the ramps and covers to the big screen.

This was along with a very emotionally charged teaser. “You ever get that feeling like you don’t even exist? I have been having that a lot lately. It’s like someone somewhere just hit delete….Meanwhile in our system, you don’t exist. I guess that’s how it has to be for women like me. We’re sorry. But then again, does it?” Through this cryptic teaser, it could mean that the plot deals with invisibility and identity, issues of which Graham has stood so strongly for in the past.

Immediate reactions followed, mostly of favorable tone from her followers. More than anything, the emotions that rang loud were excitement, with the crowd pouring in support. One user states, “A MOVIE!!! Omg let me set my calendar up and get my tickets!!” Another says simply, “Wow — can’t wait to see this!” The excitement was barely kept at bay; they basically gave Graham’s cinematic debut an existing crowd.

More prominent in comments was the celebration of what her casting meant in terms of representation: “Finally the curvy/plus size lead actress we’ve all been waiting for!!!” The sentiment continues the discourse on body diversity and inclusion in Hollywood and positions Graham as a milestone for it. The comment space thus was utilized in expressing shared joy for this step forward. Another follower chimed in: “From the stage to the big screen let’s goooo,” embodying the acknowledgement of the transition being made from model to actor.

Joyful vibes were seemingly contagious. “Ashley girl! Iconic and I love it,” one stated. Another gushed, “Okay moving on up!!!! Congratulations Queen!” At this point, the entire Internet was celebrating Graham’s solid wins; the comments poured onto the post: “You better work, Ashley,” and “What can’t she do!!!! go head mrs. Graham.” One hilarious comment read, “You’re going to become big with this. Finally! I’m bigger and bigger!!! lol!” The whole community is very playful.

Somewhat controversial pop-up views also emerged. “Y’all act like Melissa McCarthy, Rebel Wilson, and Monique never existed,” came a flowery one. Quick on the heels came another user seconds later: “Can’t you just be happy for this Goddess?” This short exchange is telling about the contentiousness of representation and accomplishment within entertainment.

It seemed to engulf a whole different side of conversation. “WHAT?!How did I not know this!” was one declaration. Another one was wondering, “Is this for real? If so, I would love to watch it on the big screen.” The surprise only added fuel to the buzz, with one user describing the current anticipation perfectly: “I’m as the kids say ‘sat,'” meaning sitting back and ready for release.

Going from Ashley Graham to leading lady is indeed a notable moment in her multifaceted career. By releasing a teaser that alluded to a much deeper narrative, she has generated much intrigue and support. So much excitement about representation and getting to see her gift on a fresh platform sits in the reaction; practically, the public is practically foaming over this. This possibility becomes a reality this very fall. This project follows her recent Nina Ricci collaboration and her unexpected Revlon collab with Guy Fieri. She also recently shared an intimate photo dump with her family.