Ashley Darby Returns As The Real Housewives of Potomac Messy Queen

Instagram/@ashleyboalchdarby

An announcement Rip Out from Reality locates The Real Housewives of Potomac readying for the return, with another perilous week away from season unfolding, and Bravo gracefully sneaked in a single teaser. The promo seemed to ooze charisma and chaos, which Darby apparently holds supreme to keep her name as one of the pivots on which the whole chemistry of the show rests. The undiluted, bold, comeback-style-vibe energy that Darby and Ashley erupt with has been the chosen narrative seed fertilizing the Potomac series since forever.

Advertisement

The right synergy was generated by the official Bravo Twitter account by posting, “A little bit Ashley. #RHOP returns in ONE WEEK!” A montage of quick Ashley Darby moments flew down the timeline, toasting her arguably most-watched-ever confessional and mostly group interactions. Her voice rose to that of prominence, nearly reciting one of her most memorable lines of all time and explaining her views on dating in this modern world: “I Google everybody. I feel like you have to do a background check in today’s society because who knows what? These people could be getting into.” This perfectly captures Ashley’s attitude about the show-one-half detective, one-half troublemaker, and one-hundred percent gorgeously entertaining.

Both the instantaneous and very overwhelming positive response from the fans came with a rather complicated set of emotions Ashley tends to inspire. One user could have summed up the general tone perfectly by saying, “Oh Ash! I love to hate her but then again I am protective of her!!!” This give and take is the Ashley Darby experience; she leaves her viewers with a choice to either question her actions or to just sit back and enjoy all the drama she serves.

Many commenters agreed that Ashley plays an odd role in the framework of Potomac. One fan expressed, “Ms. Messy Boots understands the assignment every season,” “And sis can clap back! Love her.” Another added, “I love Ashley. She understands the assignment and doesn’t take the shade personal. She clocks in, bring mess, then sits back and laughs like the rest of us.” This perspective places Ashley as a participant in the drama who contributes actively to the unfolding events and really knows how to milk the fun from her position.

Much of the comments were avid audiences’ appreciation of Ashley’s particular skill set. “Potomac needs her,” argued one viewer. “I don’t care what her story line is she ask stuff others won’t dare, she’s comical, inclusive, messy and matches to the beat of her own drum. We’ve watched her grow into a mom and go through things!” The comment acknowledges Ashley’s unique journey-from a fresh-faced wife navigating an age-gap marriage to motherhood and an entrepreneurial life while maintaining front and center status as the show’s premier agitator.

Not all comments were celebratory-those that were certainly reflected the homogeneity of the Housewives’ fandom. “I did not miss Ashley at all!” declared one somewhat dissenting comment, but these were swamped by a majority of the supports. The other critics simply stated, “Ashley is a star in her own head” and argued that for some viewers confidence is simply mistaken for arrogance.

The loudest defenders viewed Ashley’s chaos as a blessing to the show. “The same ones that hate Ashley love Kenya and Sheree,” said one commenter, drawing parallels to other notoriously messy Housewives. “At least Ashley stands 10 toes down on what she say.””I live for messy Ashley,” one said, “Y’all gotta let her cook,” implying that attempts to tone down Ashley would ultimately silence what makes her good TV.

Other comments reminisced regarding iconic Ashley moments that established her and dashed their legacies. “The moment she said that the Dixons had $25 dollars in their bank account, I knew we were in for a messy ride with Ms Ashley,” reminisced one fan, pointing out Ashley’s familiar path to go where no other would. “I loved Ashley Darby since she dry humped Gizelle in that first season,” declared another, a tribute to Ashley’s forever-shifting-the-boundaries antics that forever redefined must-see TV.

The excitement for the season was notable in the comments, and Ashley was named among the top reasons to watch. “YOUNG ASHLEY WAS RUTHLESS,” commented one commenter in all caps insinuating that the teaser might be calling for a return to Ashley’s unapologetic early season era. “We need a messy queen to provide us storylines and she understands it,” acknowledged another, an acknowledgment of the unspoken contract between reality stars and their viewers.

Advertisement

What the keen observers would piece together from the comments is the complete picture of a reality TV expert who knows exactly what her job is. Ashley Darby holds that dangerous and rare spot within Housewives folklore—both loved and hated, really the glue in the show’s DNA. One fan nails it perfectly: “She is sooooo messy….. And I’m mfnnn here for it.” With the new season just days from premiering, the world awaits with bated breath for whatever Ashley Darby throws down-her bags are packed with drama, equal parts controversial and unequivocally addictive. The landscape of Potomac would never quite look the same without Ashley’s particular brand of calculated chaos. This reminds many of Sonja Morgan‘s earlier collaborations. The show’s dynamic has certainly shifted since the departure of Monique Samuels.